Daily Horoscope: October 21, 2021

The moon in sensual earth sign Taurus squares off with cool Saturn in Aquarius at 5:45 AM, encouraging us to get real about our goals and set boundaries where needed. Things may feel a little inflexible until the moon meets Uranus in Taurus at 6:38 PM, which will likely bring plenty of surprise and novelty.

All times ET.

Aries

Your focus is on finances today as the moon moves through Taurus. You’re reflecting on your future goals and the responsibilities you’ll have in order to achieve these goals as the moon clashes with Saturn in Aquarius. Surprises pop up as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus, finding the world on your emotional wavelength. You’re setting boundaries in your career as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. You’re surprising people as the moon meets Uranus, which is currently in your zodiac sign.

Gemini

Set boundaries around communication as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius—you can’t be available 24 hours a day! Make time to rest, Gemini. You may have some unusual dreams as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus!

Cancer

You’re setting boundaries in your social life today as the moon in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. Chance meetings could take place as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus!

Leo

You’re setting boundaries at work and in your relationships as the moon in Taurus squares off with Saturn in your opposite sign Aquarius. You’re surprising your fans as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus!

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus, finding you in a philosophical mood! You’re setting boundaries around your availability as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. Unexpected opportunities can arise as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

Libra

The moon in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, finding you in a serious mood as you reflect on what you want in your love life. The moon meets rebel Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to let go of the past. You’re in a spontaneous mood!

Scorpio

You’re setting boundaries in your personal life as the moon in your opposite sign Taurus squares off with Saturn in Pisces. Unexpected shifts may take place in your partnerships as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus!

Sagittarius

You’re in a serious and focused mood today, and important plans could be discussed as the moon in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. An unexpected change to your routine takes place as the moon meets Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn

You’re in deep reflection about what’s truly valuable to you as the moon in Taurus squares off with your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius. Unexpected fun can arrive as the moon meets electric Uranus in Taurus!

Aquarius

You’re setting important boundaries at home and with family as the moon in Taurus squares off with Saturn, your ruling planet which is currently in your sign, Aquarius. Your other ruling planet, Uranus, meets the moon in Taurus, bringing some surprises!

Pisces

You’re sorting out boundaries today as the moon in Taurus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius. What are your goals and limitations? Unexpected news may arrive as the moon meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus.

