Daily Horoscope: October 21, 2022

The moon in analytical earth sign Virgo encourages us to take a logical approach to things. But as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 10:19 PM, we might also feel pulled to experiment! The moon and Uranus in earth signs highlight practicality and endurance, even as we take risks and try new things.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in Virgo can find you getting your workspace reorganized and to-do list completed, but as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus, you’re also rearranging your schedule in some unexpected way or treating yourself to a novel experience.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in fellow earth sign Virgo connects with Uranus, which is currently in your zodiac sign, Taurus, bringing some unexpected fun your way! Astrologers sometimes call Taurus cautious or predictable, but these words are unlikely to describe you at this time.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Virgo can find you focused on home and family today. A feeling of emotional liberation arrives as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus! It’s a powerful time to release the past.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon is in Virgo today, activating the communication sector of your chart, and unexpected social connections and surprising news may be shared as the moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Virgo can find you focused on finances today, and unexpected developments and exciting career news arise as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo, and you can feel like the world is on your emotional wavelength! Exciting news or opportunities may arrive, or you could embark on an unexpected adventure as the moon connects with Uranus in fellow earth sign Taurus.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Virgo encourages you to slow down and rest. You may feel freed from an obligation or find yourself unexpectedly resolving a longstanding issue as the moon makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in Virgo can find you focused on your hobbies and social life today. You could mingle with some intriguing, perhaps even eccentric, people as the moon connects with Uranus in your opposite sign Taurus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Virgo may find you focused on your career today, and some unexpected attention for your hard work arrives as the moon connects with Uranus in Taurus. There could be upgrades in your workplace or your daily routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Virgo makes a harmonious connection with Uranus in Taurus, which might bring unexpected fun, romance, or even adventure! Novel thrills and creativity abound. Deep, philosophical conversations can open you up to a new perspective, too.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Changes and upgrades could take place today as the moon in Virgo connects with your ruling planet Uranus, which is currently in Taurus. This is an exciting time to try something new and break out of your comfort zone!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Your focus may be on relationships today as the moon moves through your opposite sign Virgo. Surprising discussions, chance meetings, and philosophical breakthroughs can take place as the moon mingles with electric Uranus in Taurus.