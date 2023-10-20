Daily Horoscope: October 21, 2023

The sun in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 10:09 AM, reminding us that balance is less about control and more about awareness. We’re feeling open to change as the moon in Capricorn aligns with Uranus in Taurus at 12:21 PM.

The mood turns a bit nostalgic as the moon is witnessed by Neptune in Pisces at 6:17 PM. Tension rises when the moon joins Pluto and clashes with the sun at 10:33 PM and 11:29 PM, respectively. We’re invited to soften rigid beliefs and notice which virtues or vices we’ve become over-identified with. Control is often an illusion!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Friction between the sun in Libra and Pluto in Capricorn could translate to feeling like you’re walking a tightrope between personal and professional commitments. A supervisor or colleague (perhaps unknowingly) could bring attention to a gap in your awareness that may change the way you relate to work.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Serious discussions about philosophical or ethical dilemmas could arise with coworkers while the sun in Libra is at odds with Pluto in Capricorn, though you’re likely to find some pleasure by participating.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Pent-up tension is looking for a release. The sun in Libra’s friction with Pluto in Capricorn could mean a bit of fun and romance for you!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Conflict within your inner circle can call for translation and mediation as the sun in Libra runs into friction with Pluto in Capricorn. Sincere apologies might have to be modeled! An empathetic game of show and tell could remedy a rupture made by cultural differences or language barriers.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Conflict with co-workers could arise about what plans or ideas need to be prioritized as the sun in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. A bit of trial and error may change the trajectory of a work project if people feel safe enough to make some mistakes. Perhaps it would help to have a meeting and discuss safeguards.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Value judgements or a difference in preference could lead to conflict in the romance department as the sun in Libra squares off with Pluto Capricorn. This is not the time to hold back, but it is a great time to notice what brings you pleasure and why.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The sun in your sign clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. Your body might ask for some recalibration, inviting you to observe the connection between body, mind, and spirit as complex feelings about your past arise. You might also feel called to dive into deep self-inquiry about your identity.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might feel too tired or overwhelmed to do the things you really want to spend your time doing as the sun in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. If a full-blown rest day isn’t available to you, try to keep yourself moving without overexerting your energy. Whenever a pause or break opens up, let your body do what it wants to.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A distinct difference in opinion or sentiment about a cause you care about, perhaps something related to your career or life’s calling, could present itself between you and your social network or colleagues as the sun in Libra runs into friction with Pluto in Capricorn. Someone might just change your mind, and it could take time to wrap your head around the fundamental changes that take place when your preferences or values shift.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your career is undergoing a renovation; physically, mentally, and spiritually–so are you! Uncertainty about what your life path will look like in the near and distant future could have you feeling hyper-focused as the sun in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. Whether you believe perfection is a real thing or not, you can’t rush excellence. Take some pressure off by penning down your goals and thoughts, then give your mind the space to orient to something that nurtures you and your process of becoming.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn, perhaps finding you simultaneously attracted to and afraid of future possibilities. The experiences and adventures that you long for may secretly frighten you or some of those yearnings may be secrets themselves. If what you crave is unobtainable, it’s time for some self-inquiry. The places, people, objects, and especially the feelings you desire might actually be symbols of what you’re seeking. Go to the source! What’s the intrinsic nature of what you’re aiming to commune with?

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Discussions about how to spend, invest, consolidate, or parse shared resources could arise in your partnerships as the sun in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. You might be letting go of an aspiration or compromising a previous agreement or plan, but you don’t have to lose yourself in the process. This is the time to be clear about what is and isn’t negotiable for you.