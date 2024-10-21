Daily Horoscope: October 21, 2024

The waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Jupiter retrograde under Gemini today, bringing with it a paradoxical attitude toward our beliefs and ideas. This lunar phase typically conjures more conflict than others as it forces us to assess previous events and feelings and decide how to proceed based on those observations. However, Jupiter retrograde and Gemini’s influence soften potential blows to our ego. Having to start over or rethink previously held beliefs can be discouraging at first. But shift your outlook slightly, and it becomes an exciting opportunity to explore new mental and emotional territory.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet, Mars, forms a harmonious trine with Neptune retrograde under Cancer and Pisces, respectively. Mars might be a fiery celestial figure, but it’s surrounded by water today. This alignment encourages flexible thinking and deeper sensitivity. While your typical technique is to go in guns blazing, the stars suggest that your situation requires a gentler approach.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your work ethic is admirable, but the stars’ alignment signals the need for a break. Fun overrules productivity today as Uranus retrograde and Mars form a positive sextile under your sign and Cancer. Indeed, as Venus flies through Sagittarius, the stars offer a reminder that enjoying yourself is just as important as getting your work done, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Saturn’s harmonious trine under Scorpio and Pisces offers much-needed clarity into difficult but necessary emotional responsibilities. Conflict has never been your strong suit, but it’s unavoidable just the same. Rather than exhaust yourself trying to run from it, try putting some of that energy into learning how to handle it. Conflict management takes practice, just like anything else.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

When one door closes, another opens, which seems to be the case for you today as the waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Jupiter retrograde under Gemini. Recent experiences have highlighted certain beliefs, behaviors, or relationships that are no longer as positive as they once were. As the Moon calls you to let go, Jupiter retrograde offers creative solutions to move forward.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun has been flying through celestial domains ruled by different elements than what you’re used to, which has caused you to feel a bit off-kilter and disconnected from yourself. A square between the Sun and Mars only exacerbates these feelings. Hold firm, Leo. Just because things seem unstable right now doesn’t mean they necessarily are. Perception is everything here.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, forms a harmonious trine with Saturn retrograde under Scorpio and Pisces today. These watery celestial domains encourage more flexible thinking and a deeper connection to your inner voice than you’re typically comfortable with. But based on the positive aspect between Mercury and Saturn, it seems like this change of heart is just what you needed, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As the Sun slowly moves out of your celestial territory, matters of the ego become less urgent and unavoidable. With your ruling planet, Venus, under Sagittarius, the stars call you to turn your emotional and financial investments outward. It’s time to recalibrate with the part of yourself that gets satisfaction from fostering and uplifting your immediate community.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Confronting your emotions is a non-negotiable today as Mercury and Saturn retrograde form a harmonious trine under your sign and Pisces. Be wary of your anxiety’s ability to turn a molehill into a mountain, Scorpio. More often than not, the conflicts we approach aren’t as impassable as they seem. It’s only our fear that makes them appear like they are.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The waning gibbous Moon conjoins with your ruling planet, Jupiter retrograde, under Gemini today. As the lunar phase calls us to release ideas, beliefs, or values that no longer align with our life path, your ruling planet offers much-needed assistance in the brainstorming department. Venturing into the unknown can certainly be scary. But you have the skills you need, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn retrograde forms an auspicious trine with Mercury under Pisces and Scorpio, respectively, ushering in an adaptable, water-ruled mindset that promotes flexible thinking and creative problem-solving. If none of the solutions you’ve tried thus far have been effective, why discourage yourself by continuing down this same path? The stars suggest it’s time to start looking outside your comfort zone.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus retrograde and Mars’ favorable sextile under Taurus and Cancer conjures feelings of excitement, enjoyment, and fun. Not everything in life has to be a stepping stone toward something greater, Aquarius. Sometimes, you need to have fun simply for the sake of having fun—not for the promise of potential rewards or accolades on the other side.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde and Mars’ harmonious trine under your sign and Cancer offers an interesting, fiery influence to an otherwise water-ruled celestial alignment. Mars’ energy provides a sense of assertion and aggression you’re not always privy to, but just because it’s different doesn’t mean it’s bad. Lean into these feelings, Pisces. You might be surprised how much you enjoy taking the reins.

