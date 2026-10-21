Daily Horoscope: October 21, 2026

Think of today as the calm after a mildly annoying storm. The Moon drifts into gentle Pisces and trines both the Sun and Venus, so tempers cool and people remember why they like each other in the first place, stargazer. It’s a great day to patch things up with a coworker or return that call you’ve been dodging. Venus is heading for the Sun later this week, so charm comes easy, and praise flows freely. Once the Sun goes down, a Moon-Uranus square might scramble your plans or tempt you to bail on routine. Roll with it. Some of the best nights start with a last-minute change of plans.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Exhibit A: the half-built shelf leaning against your wall since summer. You start projects like a firework and finish them like a sparkler, Aries. Saturn’s trine to Mars is winding down, but enough discipline remains to wrap up one abandoned mission. Pick the one that nags you most. Mars in Leo loves a big reveal, so show it off when you’re done.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Yesterday’s standoff can end with a hug that lasts a few seconds too long. Pluto is finally loosening its grip on Venus, Taurus, and the Moon trines Venus from Pisces, making affection feel easy again. Skip the post-game analysis of who said what. Venus keeps closing in on the Sun, so you’re extra magnetic. Hold on tight. Some apologies don’t need words.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Hot gossip is about to fall into your lap, and you’ll be dying to share it. Mercury in Scorpio loves a secret, Gemini, while Jupiter’s square to Mercury makes every juicy detail feel like breaking news. With Mercury turning retrograde Saturday, whispers have a way of boomeranging. Zip it, just this once. The friend who keeps the vault locked always hears the best stories.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Best-laid plans for a perfect night in might not survive past sundown. The Moon swims through fellow water sign Pisces, trining the Sun and Venus, so the day feels gentle and easy, Cancer. Then the Moon squares Uranus, and a friend might pitch something spontaneous and a little wild. Your gut says no. Say yes anyway. The couch will forgive you.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Strangers might hold doors and compliment your jacket today, and you won’t hate it. Venus is inching toward the Sun, Leo, turning your natural glow into full-on star power, while the Sun’s trine to the Moon keeps your mood easygoing. Pluto’s square to the Sun may spark a little envy from someone nearby. Let them stew. Soak up the attention guilt-free.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mid-rant, a friend pauses for air, and you’re already holding a five-step solution. The Pisces Moon sits opposite your sign, Virgo, calling for empathy over efficiency. Jupiter’s square to Mercury makes the urge to fix everything extra strong. Tuck the plan away for now. Try “ugh, that sounds awful” and mean every word. Comfort counts as a solution too.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Birthday-month privileges officially expire Friday, so use them up while you can. A sweet Moon-Venus trine makes everyone around you a little softer and more generous, Libra. Venus is also heading toward Friday’s conjunction with the Sun, boosting your charm. Pick the movie tonight. Claim the comfiest chair in the house. You’ve spent all year keeping the peace, so take your turn.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Hand somebody else the aux cord and see what happens. Pluto is easing off its square to Venus, Scorpio, so your need to run every detail loosens a little. The Pisces Moon trines your sign, softening your guard, while Pluto’s building square to the Sun hints that your next evolution involves trust. Let someone else steer tonight. Surprises can be fun.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Three months ago, you told everyone you were learning a new language, and that streak died weeks ago. Jupiter’s square to Mercury loves a grand announcement, Sagittarius, but follow-through needs a lower-key approach. Jupiter’s lucky sextile to the Sun is almost gone, so the next wins come from effort. Dust off the flashcards. Ten minutes today still counts as a comeback.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

One standing commitment on your calendar makes you sigh every time it pops up. Saturn is retrograde, asking you to review what you’ve signed up for, Capricorn, and its easing trine to Mars says your energy belongs somewhere better. Bow out gracefully and without a ten-paragraph apology. A polite exit is still a responsible choice. Your evenings just got a little roomier.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Airplane mode could be the most rebellious move you make today. The Moon squares Uranus this evening, and every ping and notification might make you want to chuck your phone into a lake, Aquarius. Uranus is retrograde, asking what freedom looks like for you right now. Go fully off-grid for one blissful night. The world will still be weird in the morning.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

“Let’s see where it goes” has been your relationship status for a suspiciously long time. Neptune is retrograde, and the rose-colored glasses are slipping off your nose, Pisces. The Moon in your sign trines Venus, so you can face the truth gently and without spiraling. You deserve someone who texts back the same day. You’re an ocean, so quit settling for puddles.

Pisces monthly horoscope