Daily Horoscope: October 22, 2020

The moon in cosmopolitan Capricorn clashes with warrior Mars at 11:15 AM, finding us taking charge of our frustrations. The moon connects with dreamy Neptune at 11:22 AM, encouraging us to get distracted or fantasize. We are overindulging, as a treat, as the moon meets with lucky Jupiter at 1:43 PM. Things can get blown out of proportion as the moon meets power planet Pluto at 6:40 PM. Scorpio season begins as the sun enters Scorpio at 6:59 PM and the moon harmonizes with sweet Venus at 9:09 PM, creating tough love vibes.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

You’re responding under pressure as the moon clashes with your planetary ruler Mars. Things can get impulsive, so make sure your focus is in the right direction. Scorpio season begins, lighting up a sensitive and psychic sector of your chart. You know what people want, and you know how to ask them for what you want, too.

Taurus

You’re looking out at all of your options and how you can expand as the moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn meets with Jupiter, the planet of growth. Scorpio season begins, drawing your focus to your relationships (not just the romantic ones), as the sun enters your house of partnerships.

Gemini

You’re reacting under pressure. Other people’s insecurities and needs compel you to address your social status as the moon clashes with warrior Mars. You can make a big ask as the moon meets with generous Jupiter in your house of shared resources. Work ramps up as the sun enters your house of routine and lifestyle.

Cancer

You’re trying to figure out what makes others tick as the moon illuminates your house of partnerships. You’re ready to defend their feelings as the moon clashes with warrior Mars. Scorpio season begins and you’re prioritizing your pleasure and social life now!

Leo

The moon in your house of work and routine puts you in a busy, productive mood. You’re confronting frustrations with the general direction of things as the moon clashes with retrograde Mars. Scorpio season connects you to your home and family life, bringing you closer to your comforts.

Virgo

Have a good laugh as the moon in fellow earth sign Capricorn meets with bubbly Jupiter. This is a time for you to enjoy art or the company of close friends! Your inbox is about to get a lot busier as Scorpio season begins, lighting up your house of communication and commutes.

Libra

You’re working on your domestic situation as the moon travels through your house of home and family. You’re confronting your living partners as the moon clashes with warrior Mars—just be sure to do it gently! Scorpio season begins, calling your attention to your finances and possessions.

Scorpio

The internet was made for jokes. Have some laughs with your friends, online or offline, as the moon meets jovial Jupiter! It’s an appropriate way to begin Scorpio season as the sun enters your sign today, putting you and your story in the foreground. You are the main character now!

Sagittarius

Your generosity knows no bounds as the moon travels through your house of personal resources and meets with Jupiter, your planetary ruler and the planet of sharing. You’re taking it to new extremes as the mono meets with Pluto. Scorpio season begins, putting you in a quiet state of hibernation.

Capricorn

The moon is in your sign, Capricorn, connecting you to your physical and emotional needs, which can feel like they’re under fire as the moon clashes with aggressive Mars. Be careful not to overdo it as the moon meets with Jupiter, planet of abundance. Scorpio season begins, connecting you to your friends and community.

Aquarius

You’re getting extra rest in preparation for an active weekend. The moon in your house of seclusion has you on your own, whether you like it or not! The sun moves into your fame sector, putting a spotlight on your achievements. Dust off the old LinkedIn account or edit your CV; it’s showtime.

Pisces

You’re getting a feel for what your community needs as the moon moves through your house of social networks. You are ready to fight for their wellbeing as the moon clashes with warrior Mars. The sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio, putting you in touch with the ways you want to grow, spiritually and intellectually.

