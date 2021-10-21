Daily Horoscope: October 22, 2021

Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 12:20 AM, making for an intense atmosphere; resisting change is the worst way to work with this energy. Breakups may take place, but so could amazing transformations. The moon in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces at 9:26 AM, encouraging us to use our imaginations, and we’re feeling generous as the moon clashes with Jupiter in Aquarius at 12:32 PM. The moon connects with Pluto at 4:35 PM, helping us tap into our inner power. Scorpio season begins soon after midnight!

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars is currently in Libra, finding you confronting important issues in your relationships. Mars squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, and you’re ready for a big change, which might surprise some people!

Taurus

It’s a powerful time to transform old patterns and habits as Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Important changes are made. Watch out for arguments about scheduling!

Gemini

Today brings an intense energy: Things may be wildly passionate, or some arguments could take place as Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Be patient and avoid power struggles.

Cancer

Warrior planet Mars, currently in Libra, squares off with the planet of the underworld, Pluto, in your opposite sign Capricorn, creating an intense atmosphere. If you’re able to let go of the past, incredible changes can take place in your partnerships.

Leo

Be careful about arguments and sharp words as Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. An important change may take place today, but watch out for control issues.

Virgo

Power struggles may arise as Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, especially when it comes to money or security. The moon in Taurus encourages you to remember the big picture.

Libra

Mars, currently in your sign, Libra, squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, making for an intense atmosphere at home. A power struggle with a family member or roommate might take place. It’s an important time to set boundaries and release the past.

Scorpio

Your two ruling planets, Mars (currently in Libra) and Pluto (in Capricorn) square off, making for intense communications. Bring in a third party to help mediate if you find yourself locked in a power struggle. An outside perspective can bring the transformation you need!

Sagittarius

Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you navigating a complicated situation concerning money or your future plans. Letting go of the past is the best way to work this complicated energy!

Capricorn

A big move is made in your career as Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn. Plenty of intrigue is in the air—just watch out for power struggles! The best strategies at this time are ones that are flexible; clinging to the past does no good right now.

Aquarius

Important conversations take place as Mars in Libra clashes with Pluto in Capricorn. It’s time to accept the truth, Aquarius. Avoid power struggles and don’t resist change. The moon in Taurus encourages you to get cozy at home.

Pisces

Warrior Mars in Libra squares off with power planet Pluto in Capricorn, which could stir up some drama in your social life! It’s crucial to set boundaries. Look to the future, and let go of the past, dear Pisces.

