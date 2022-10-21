Daily Horoscope: October 22, 2022

A wistful, sensitive energy flows as the moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces at 8:37 AM, but watch out for bickering or impatience as the moon squares off with Mars in Gemini at 12:27 PM. The moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 2:17 PM, helping us tap into our inner power.

The sun and Venus meet in Libra at 5:17 PM, finding us gaining keen insight into what’s truly meaningful and valuable to us. A new story about love or money may be beginning. The moon enters peace loving Libra at 9:24 PM. Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries at 10:17 PM, which could find a big discussion coming to a climax.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

A new love story may be unfolding, or a helpful compromise can come about as the sun and Venus meet in Libra. Big ideas can be shared as Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries. People could be very excited today, but watch out for exaggerations.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The sun and your ruling planet Venus meet in Libra today, which can find you updating your beauty routine. Something sweet may happen as you go about your daily chores. Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, finding you having an inspiring discussion.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The sun and Venus meet in fellow air sign Libra, which can bode especially well for your love life! The mood may be particularly fun and flirtatious, especially as Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The sun and Venus meet in Libra, which can find you feeling especially cozy and comfortable at home. Exciting discussions about your future may take place as Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries. Just be careful not to overextend yourself.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Lovely messages may come your way as the sun and Venus meet in Libra! Big discussions can take place as Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries. An excited mood is in the air, but be careful not to overlook important details.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The sun and Venus meet in Libra, which can bode well for your finances, or find you receiving a lovely gift! Big talks about money may take place as Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The sun and your ruling planet Venus meet in your zodiac sign today, Libra, which can find you feeling especially charming, attractive, and in good spirits! It’s an exciting time to make introductions, and thrilling conversations can take place as Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Deeply restorative rest or a much-needed break may come as the sun and Venus meet in Libra. Exciting opportunities can arrive as Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, but be careful not to overbook your schedule.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The sun and Venus meet in Libra, which can bode especially well for your social life! New friendships may begin. You and a romantic partner could deepen your intellectual connection. Mercury in Libra opposes your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, creating a fun atmosphere… just be careful not to overextend yourself.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The sun and Venus meet in Libra, which can bode very well for your career and reputation. A reward or some recognition may come your way. Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries, inspiring exciting discussions about your future.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The sun and Venus meet in fellow air sign Libra, which could bring an inspiring opportunity your way. The intellectual connection you share with your partners can be strong at this time as Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter in Aries.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Credit due to you may arrive as the sun and Venus meet in Libra. A debt could be settled. Mercury in Libra opposes your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries, kicking up exciting discussions about money… just be mindful of exaggerations.