Daily Horoscope: October 22, 2023

Venus in Virgo aligns with comfort-seeking Jupiter in Taurus at 12:32 AM and we’re in touch with our senses. We’re revisiting conversations that came with tension as the moon in Capricorn clashes with Mercury in Libra at 2:00 AM, but we’re feeling more forward-thinking as the moon enters Aquarius at 2:06 AM.

Mercury enters inquisitive Scorpio at 2:49 AM and aligns with Saturn in Pisces at 12:12 PM; boundaries are feeling fluid and curiosity might lead us down a rabbit hole or two. The mood turns a bit cool and feisty as the moon in Aquarius clashes with Mars in Scorpio at 2:21 PM. We might be feeling protective and need some time or space to check in with the security of our own emotional resources as the moon in Aquarius clashes with Jupiter in Taurus at 10:27 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for October!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Deeply personal details may be exchanged between you and a friend as the moon enters Aquarius and clashes with Mars in Scorpio. Be mindful about emotional boundaries, especially if partners are being discussed.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Inspiration can create more movement (physically and energetically) or a desire to make some changes in your day-to-day routines as Venus in Virgo connects with Jupiter in your sign. You might be turning onto a new aesthetic or feeling stimulated by an increase in pleasure hormones.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Communication could flow in a way that feels rather psychic and you might share a bonding moment with someone at work today as Mercury enters Scorpio and aligns with Saturn in Pisces. Though you can feel mentally sharper as you tick through your daily tasks and routines, you might also feel disillusioned by something happening behind the scenes.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

It’s the little things that count. Inconspicuous moments can bring you a lot of pleasure as Venus in Virgo connects with Jupiter in Taurus. A casual comment could lead to genuine connection from someone indirectly part of your social circle or the discovery of common interests can lead to a heart-opening conversation.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mercury’s entrance into Scorpio and alignment with Saturn in Pisces offers moments of nostalgia today. Mercury is carrying sentimental messages while in Scorpio and Saturn reminds you of heritage and ancestry. You might stumble upon an object or connect with a family member that stirs a flood of memories; a photo, a keepsake, or a book you used to love. The people who have come and gone in your life, and the experiences that have shaped you, are a poignant reminder of the passage of time.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The awareness or appreciation of a comforting resource could feel as if your window of possibilities has expanded as Venus in Virgo dances with Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a wonderful time to tune in with your senses and notice where you feel safe, connected, and alive in your body. If this feels new or hard, even the tiniest spot will do!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

A dream or late-night conversation could tease out new information that changes your mind as Venus in Virgo mingles with Jupiter in Taurus. You might also be surprised and discover a welcome boost to your resources in the form of a forgotten gift card or an offer stashed away for a rainy day.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You’re feeling mentally sharp and investigative as Mercury enters your sign and aligns with Saturn in Pisces. Perhaps it’s a good day to interview someone of interest or extend an invitation to someone who shares a common interest.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Don’t be surprised if your recent hard work turns heads as Venus in Virgo vibes with Jupiter in Taurus. Perhaps you’ll receive a glowing mention in a department meeting or a warm message of thanks from a client or colleague. Regardless of any external validation, take a moment to pat yourself on the back!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re feeling empowered to open up and have important conversations with people in your community as Mercury enters Scorpio and aligns with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. It’s an opportune time to bring more awareness to a cause or group of people you care about.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Important discussions about innovation and creativity versus a traditional and aggressive approach to things could arise with a boss or superior—values clash when the moon in your sign squares off with Mars in Scorpio. Be mindful about what you choose to share on social media today, as a post related to your work or a controversial opinion might attract more attention and debate than anticipated or desired.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Something rather instinctual feeling might surface during a philosophical or morally motivated conversation as Mercury enters Scorpio and aligns with Saturn in your sign. You might check in with yourself about how deep you’re willing to go into certain conversations before you get there. Finding meaning comes easier than usual with Mercury in the emotional territory of Scorpio and you might notice music and art from abroad hits different now.