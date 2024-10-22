Daily Horoscope: October 22, 2024

The cosmos is in a delicate dance between water and air as the Sun and waning gibbous Moon form a trine on the cusp of two such celestial pairings: Libra and Scorpio for the Sun and Gemini and Cancer for the Moon. A need not only to experience deep feelings and intuitive messaging but also to explore their roots and greater purpose arises. A challenging square between Mars and Eris retrograde under Cancer and Aries suggests that a brazen, performative approach won’t achieve as positive results as its gentler alternative.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars’ square with Eris retrograde challenges how we defend ourselves and connect to others. Your actions have been presenting themselves in extremes. Sometimes, they’re too meek; other times, they’re too forceful. There is a balance to be found here, Aries. The Moon’s placement on the cusp of Gemini and Cancer encourages curious exploration of difficult topics.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As your ruling planet, Venus, flies through Sagittarius, the temptation to seek more and better emotional and financial experiences will increase. While certain aspirations can be a good thing, constantly chasing after them presents the risk of missing out on what you already have. Uranus retrograde’s ongoing flight through your sign pushes you to reconsider what success truly means.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

All cosmic signs point to a significant change or reawakening within your social dynamics with Mercury in Scorpio and Jupiter retrograde in your celestial domain. You’ve sought to please others ahead of yourself for long enough, Gemini. Jupiter encourages new ways of thinking, namely, perspectives that respect others without dishonoring yourself. Keep your heart open to the lessons to come.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Stability and steadfastness naturally appeal to you. Perhaps the root cause of your emotional challenges has less to do with routine than it does with unexpected shake-ups. Don’t discredit yourself by allowing repeated chaos into your innermost environment. As the waning gibbous Moon passes from Gemini into your sign, analyze how you might stabilize your internal and external surroundings.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s transition from Libra and Scorpio strengthens today, inviting new water-based energy into the celestial mix. A harmonious trine with the waning gibbous Moon promotes feelings of introspection and emotional analysis. This lunar phase often highlights feelings, ideas, or fears we could stand to release. Lean into this sensitivity and watch for the cosmic clues it reveals.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury’s transit through Scorpio serves as a sort of emotional detective, guiding you through breadcrumb trails toward a deeper message or meaning. Don’t be so quick to brush off an experience or opportunity to connect as something unworthy of disrupting your schedule. The stars urge you to avail yourself of the possibility that there is more to this than you think, Virgo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Clarity without ego increases as the Sun makes its way out of your celestial territory and your ruling planet, Venus, transits through moralistic Sagittarius. Distinguishing between reality and a romantic notion becomes more critical. Don’t underestimate your emotions’ ability to misrepresent a situation or person. Just because we’d prefer something to be true doesn’t mean it automatically gets to be.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Mercury’s transit through your sign coincides with the Sun’s crossover into your celestial domain, increasing expression, intellect, and curiosity. Now is a fantastic time to dedicate time to new interests, hobbies, or professional endeavors. This cosmic energy is a rarity that you’d be wise to use while it’s here, Scorpio. It’s never too late to start on these pursuits.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

With Jupiter retrograde under Gemini and Venus flying through your sign, the need to rethink concepts of love, financial success, and happiness increases. You’ve always kept your sights set on the shiniest prize. But what happens when those accolades don’t fulfill you as much as you thought they might? Well, the stars suggest now’s the time you find that out.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Mercury and Ceres form a positive sextile under Scorpio and your sign, respectively, increasing the ability to express your desires and pick up on those of others. Most disagreements stem from a misunderstanding of what either party needs. If you were to inspect this disconnect more closely, you’d likely be surprised just how much either side has in common, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

An ongoing sextile between your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, and Mars and Neptune retrograde points to personal shifts, transformation, and upheaval. Uranus’ flight through Taurus poses its own conflict as Uranus’ chaotic energy butts heads with Taurus’ grounded, stable guidance. This is a battle of peaks and valleys, Aquarius. Don’t let your time in the valleys make you forget about the peaks.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The trine between Neptune retrograde and Mars continues to promote creativity, connectivity, and intimacy as they continue their flight through your sign and Cancer, respectively. As frightening as these intense emotions can feel at first, the stars urge you to keep going anyway. Navigating these immense feelings will become easier with more time and practice. It’s time to focus on the latter.

Pisces monthly horoscope

