Daily Horoscope: October 22, 2026

Libra season packs its bags today, so enjoy the last of the polite, everybody-gets-along energy. Tomorrow the Sun heads into Scorpio, where surface-level chatter goes to die, and everyone gets intense. Before that, Venus is a day from meeting the Sun, stargazer, so charm is high, and people are easy to win over. The catch is communication. With Mercury retrograde arriving Saturday and two rowdy squares working on Mercury, conversations can get heated or drag on forever. Think twice before you hit reply-all. Late tonight, the Moon makes nice with Mercury, so save the important conversations for the end of the day. Charm gets you in the door, and good timing handles everything else.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Brace yourself for the friend who takes eleven minutes to make a two-minute point. Mars starts squaring Mercury today, Aries, so your patience for rambling runs short and the urge to finish other people’s sentences gets strong. Saturn’s trine to Mars is fading but still lends enough restraint to bite your tongue. Let them get there. You’ll get the last word anyway.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Hints haven’t gotten you anywhere, so try plain English. Venus is about to merge with the Sun, Taurus, pushing your confidence near its peak. Haumea joins Venus too, so your instincts know exactly what you want from your person. Pluto’s square to Venus is winding down, so this week’s power games cool off. Ask for it directly. Pleasure is your birthright.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

A harmless debate about the best movie sequel could turn into a full-blown courtroom drama. A fresh Mars-Mercury square kicks in, Gemini, and Jupiter’s square to Mercury convinces you every point you make is a mic drop. Your quick tongue is half your charm. Know when to call it, though. A late-night Moon-Mercury trine helps you make up with a laugh before bed.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Clear your evening for a catch-up call that won’t stay short. The Moon spends a second day in dreamy Pisces, Cancer, and late tonight it trines Mercury in Scorpio, opening the door to heart-to-hearts that go well past small talk. Maybe it’s an old friend or your mom. Let it run as long as it needs. Those conversations are the good stuff.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Libra season’s farewell party needs a headliner, and karaoke has your name on it. Venus is a day from joining the Sun, Leo, so your charisma is cranked all the way up, and Jupiter’s sextile hands over one last lucky break. Pluto’s building square to the Sun might whisper self-doubt. Ignore it. Pick the big ballad. Leave everything on that sticky little stage.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Extra assignments have a way of finding you, mostly because you keep raising your hand. Jupiter’s square to Mercury makes you overpromise, Virgo, while a new Mars square has you rushing through it all. With Mercury going retrograde Saturday, rushed work invites mistakes. Hand one task back. Tonight’s Moon-Mercury trine helps you word it kindly. Dependable people get to tap out sometimes.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Five friends have weighed in on your big decision, and you’re somehow more confused. It’s the last day of your season, Libra, and Venus nears its union with the Sun, giving you a jolt of self-assurance. Venus is also paired with Haumea, so your gut already has the answer. Close the poll. Decide by bedtime and walk into Scorpio season fresh.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Tomorrow your season starts, and you’re already rehearsing your “oh, you didn’t have to” face. Pluto’s square to the Sun is building, Scorpio, poking at how much attention you’ll let yourself enjoy. Late tonight, the Moon trines Mercury in your sign, making honest requests easier. Tell your favorite people what would make you happy. Mystery is overrated during birthday season.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Half the people you know are still waiting on that “we should hang soon” you promised months ago. Jupiter’s square to Mercury is roaring, Sagittarius, making big promises roll off your tongue. Jupiter’s sextile to the Sun wraps up today, so use the leftover luck. Pick one person and lock in a date. Your word is gold when you keep it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

After years on your block, the only neighbor you know by name is a golden retriever. Saturn opposes Makemake, highlighting the distance between your hustle and the community right outside your door, Capricorn. With Saturn’s trine to Mars easing, you’ve got a little breathing room. Say hi and learn one human name. A friendly neighborhood is a long-term investment too.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Past you made a lot of bold “never” statements, and a few are aging badly. Uranus is retrograde in curious Gemini, Aquarius, inviting you to flip on an old stance without feeling like a sellout. Its long sextile to Saturn helps the new view stick. Go ahead and admit what you once mocked has grown on you. True rebels are allowed to evolve.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Grown-up errands have piled up while your head’s been in the clouds. With the Moon in your sign a second day, Pisces, the pull toward daydreams feels extra strong. Neptune is retrograde in go-getter Aries, though, lending you just enough drive to finally book that appointment you’ve been avoiding. One quick phone call. Then drift right back to the clouds, guilt-free.

Pisces monthly horoscope