Daily Horoscope: October 23, 2018

Scorpio season begins today at 7:23 AM! The spookiest season is here—make time for psychic development, to probe deeply into your own psyche, and to connect intimately in your relationships. The moon in fiery Aries connects with Mars at 9:58 AM, boosting our energy. The moon squares off with Pluto at 2:18 PM, stirring up intense emotions, and surprises come this evening as the sun opposes Uranus at 8:46 PM.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Scorpio season starts today! Happy solar return (this is how astrologers say happy birthday); now that the sun has entered your sign, you’re feeling revitalized. A rebirth is taking place! But first—the moon in Aries asks that you do your chores.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The sun enters private, emotional water sign Scorpio this morning, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules sleep and dreams, as well as solitude. This is a brilliant time to focus on developing your intuitive abilities—and to take plenty of naps!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Scorpio season is here and the sun is illuminating the friendship sector of your chart, making this a fantastic time for networking, as well as being active in your community and for the causes you believe in.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Aries occupies the communication sector of your chart, helping you see things in a new light. Focus also shifts to your career and public life, as the sun enters Scorpio this morning.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio this morning, Pisces! Scorpio is the sign of rebirth, and you are ready to make some transformations, too. A trip will bring you much needed perspective.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Scorpio season is here, and the sun is illuminating a very private, sexy sector of your chart. Intimacy is a major topic now, and with this moon in your sign, you’re ready to dig deep into your emotions.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The sun enters Scorpio this morning and illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, Taurus! You’re in a private, quiet mood for much of today, but you’re likely to surprise some people with your actions this evening.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Scorpio season is here and it’s time for you to take care of business—and to make time for self-care, too! Self-care doesn’t always mean a bubble bath and face mask (although those are great), it’s also about setting boundaries. Don’t say “yes” to every task that’s asked of you, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio this morning, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Drama has been bubbling to the surface around these themes during Venus retrograde, and now that it’s Scorpio season, you have a chance to dig even deeper.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The Sun, your ruling planet, shifts into private water sign Scorpio today, lighting up a very sensitive and domestic sector of your chart, encouraging you to connect with your loved ones, your ancestors, and your inner sense of security.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Being ruled by communication planet Mercury, dialogue is so important to you, Virgo, but with this recent Venus retrograde in Scorpio, you’ve realized issues around communication that you may have been ignoring. Scorpio season starts today, urging you to focus more on this issue.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The sun enters Scorpio and lights up the financial sector of your chat this morning, Libra, finding you focused on cash, the value of your time and energy, and your self-esteem. Unexpected emotions lead to changes in your relationships today.

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.