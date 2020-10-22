Daily Horoscope: October 23, 2020

The moon meets with serious Saturn at 12:34 AM, putting us in a lonely, downtrodden mood. We know what needs to be done, but watch out for pessimism. The moon enters intellectual air sign Aquarius at 8:16 AM, helping us look to the future instead of dwelling on the past. We’re turning a corner as the moon clashes with the sun at 9:22 AM—something’s happening! Look out for misunderstandings and double check instructions as the moon clashes with retrograde Mercury at 5:48 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Take all of your worries about your career and legacy and turn it into inspiration. There are people out there who can support you in your journey toward world domination, and you connect with them as the moon enters your house of social networks. Contact the most influential people you know!

Taurus

While exponential growth is nice, you can also find some wisdom in knowing your own limits as the moon meets with Saturn, helping you prune your branches and grow in the right direction. You’re excited to put yourself, and your partners, out there this weekend as the moon enters your fame sector.

Gemini

You’re sensitive to what other people are lacking, and this can make you a harsh critic as the moon meets with Saturn. The vibe changes as the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius, encouraging you to use your thoughts and words to solve problems, rather than dwelling on them.

Cancer

Try to better gauge your expectations of your relationships as the moon meets with Saturn. It’s not the time for cuddling. If you want more from others, you have to tell them rather than expecting them to live up to a diamond standard. Relationships transform as the moon clashes with the sun.

Leo

You’re putting in a lot of discipline and effort right now, whether it’s to do with your health or your job, as the moon meets with serious Saturn. It’s a nice weekend to spend with other people, letting them steer the boat, as the moon enters your house of partnerships.

Virgo

You’re sensitive to the ways your social and love life has been restricted as the moon meets with Saturn, planet of boundaries. Instead of being sad, you simply get busy and dive into your chores as the moon moves into your house of work and routine, encouraging a productive approach.

Libra

Things at home are a drag as the moon meets with somber Saturn. Rules are rules. Luckily, you can make the most of the weekend as the moon enters your house of sex, dating, friendships, and creativity. Forget your private, personal worries and invest in your pleasure!

Scorpio

You’re understanding rules and limits as the moon meets with Saturn. There is not much that can be done to change rules. You’re getting cozy at home this weekend as the moon enters your domestic sector. There’s a lot to be done around the house, and you’re the director as the moon clashes with the sun.

Sagittarius

You’re one to always pay for the next round, but you might be feeling like your money is stretched thin as the moon meets with Saturn, planet of scarcity. There are still other ways to have fun this weekend—keep it local. A game night with the neighbors or your colleagues will do.

Capricorn

Witness how your self discipline and self restraint has paid off as the moon meets with your planetary ruler, serious Saturn. It can feel lonely, but you have a lot of merits to be proud of! The moon moves into your financial sector and clashes with the sun—treat yourself to something that makes you look like a star.

Aquarius

Sometimes it’s necessary to be by yourself. It helps you to be productive and creative, and to organize your thoughts. Strengthen your mental health as the moon meets with Saturn. The moon enters your sign, and you’re ready to break out and face the world! Just be sure to enjoy your alone time before your phone starts ringing.

Pisces

Every dream has its limits, Pisces—we do live in a world where gravity exists. You get a feel for social consequences, which can be disheartening as the moon meets with pessimistic Saturn. You’re ready to take a private retreat this weekend, spending time with yourself and your spirituality as the moon enters a secretive sector of your chart.

