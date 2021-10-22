Daily Horoscope: October 23, 2021

The sun enters intense water sign Scorpio at 12:51 AM, inspiring a passionate yet mysterious atmosphere. It’s a powerful time to create change and explore our deepest desires. The moon enters air sign Gemini at 3:57 AM, bringing an inquisitive energy, and we’re reflecting on our goals and responsibilities as the moon connects with strict Saturn in Aquarius at 6:12 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Scorpio season is a transformative time of year for you, Aries! This is a powerful moment for release. Give yourself closure on the past. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging communication.

Taurus

The sun enters your opposite sign Scorpio today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and making it an exciting time to connect with people. Your focus also turns to money as the moon enters Gemini.

Gemini

The sun enters Scorpio, encouraging you to get organized at work and reflect on your wellness routine. It’s a great time to make some changes. The moon enters your sign, Gemini, encouraging you to focus on self love!

Cancer

The sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio, bringing romance and a boost of artistic inspiration! This is an exciting time to connect with the people you love, and to simply enjoy yourself. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to catch up on rest.

Leo

Your focus turns to your home and family life as Scorpio season begins. This is a great time to energetically cleanse your home and release the past. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to reach out to friends.

Virgo

Scorpio season begins, finding the sun illuminating the communication sector of your chart and bringing news your way. This is a great time for research and deep conversation. The moon also enters Gemini, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules reward and recognition.

Libra

Your focus turns to finances as the sun enters Scorpio and themes like comfort and security are on your mind. You’re eager to travel or dive into a subject you’re curious about as the moon enters Gemini.

Scorpio

Happy solar return, dear Scorpio! The sun enters your sign today, finding you feeling energized and eager to take on the next year. Make space to focus on yourself and your goals. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to leave the past behind you.

Sagittarius

The sun enters Scorpio today, encouraging you to slow down, rest, and reconnect with your inner voice. Make time for journaling and meditation. The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini, encouraging you to learn more about the perspective of those you’re partnered with.

Capricorn

Scorpio season begins, marking the beginning of a busy period in your social life! This is an exciting time to network—but first, the moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list.

Aquarius

Scorpio season begins, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune: Incredible achievements can be made at this time! The moon also enters fellow air sign Gemini, inspiring romance and creativity.

Pisces

The sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio, finding you in an adventurous mood, exploring new opportunities! This is an exciting time to make travel plans, but your focus is also on domesticity as the moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to get cozy at home.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.