Daily Horoscope: October 23, 2022

Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius at 12:07 AM, which can find us thinking about our responsibilities in a new way. We could be moving forward with certain commitments and saying no to others; deciding how to manage time is a big theme at the moment.

Venus enters Scorpio at 3:52 AM, and we’re especially appreciative of the deep, intimate connections we share with close family, friends, and lovers. The sun enters Scorpio at 6:36 AM, inspiring creativity and transformation. The moon is in Libra today, too, highlighting themes like partnership and peace.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for October!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You may be reimagining your plans for the future as Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius. New boundaries in your social life are considered. Venus and the sun enter Scorpio and your bills may be top of mind, and intimacy can deepen in your relationships. The moon in Libra lights up the partnership sector of your chart, encouraging connection.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

You could be rethinking your career goals and how to approach your responsibilities as Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius. Venus and the sun enter your opposite sign Scorpio, making relationships a major focus at this time. Intriguing connections can form. Bonds may deepen. You could also be rearranging your schedule as the moon moves through in Libra.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Saturn ends its retrograde in fellow air sign Aquarius, which can find you rethinking travel or education plans. You could be updating your beauty routine or wardrobe as Venus enters Scorpio, and the sun also enters Scorpio, perhaps finding you rearranging your schedule. You’re focused on breaking a habit at this time. The moon in Libra lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius, which can find you reorganizing your bills. Venus and the sun enter fellow water sign Scorpio, activating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and inspiring a hugely passionate atmosphere! The moon in Libra finds you focused on issues at home and with family.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius, which can find you and your partners rethinking how you share responsibilities. Commitments can be discussed. You could be redecorating your home as Venus enters Scorpio. The sun also enters Scorpio, finding you reconnecting with the past, connecting with family, or organizing things at home. The moon in Libra boosts communication, too.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You may be reorganizing your schedule or workspace as Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius. Venus and the sun enter Scorpio, boosting communication! Love notes could come your way. You might also be connecting with neighbors and local community. The moon in Libra finds you focused on finances.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Saturn ends its retrograde in fellow air sign Aquarius, which can find you rethinking your approach to your artistic pursuits and your love life. Venus and the sun enter Scorpio, which might bring a lovely gift your way or find you rethinking how you approach finances. The moon is in your sign, Libra, encouraging you to connect with your emotions and focus on self care!

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Plans concerning home or family can be firmed up as Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius. Venus and the sun enter your sign, Scorpio, which could find you feeling especially attractive, charismatic, and full of life! This is an exciting time to make introductions and start a new journey. The moon in Libra encourages you not to forget about getting some rest, too!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius, which can find you firming up future plans, focusing on contracts, or setting boundaries in communication. Money might also be a big focus as Venus and the sun enter Scorpio. A gift may come your way. Friendships can be formed as the moon moves through Libra.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Your ruling planet Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius, which can find you organizing finances. Long-term plans regarding money are on your mind. Your attention could turn to your social life as Venus and the sun enter Scorpio. You may be exploring new hobbies! A new dream for the future enters your mind. The intellectual connection you share with your partners can deepen. Your focus might also be on your career as the moon moves through Libra.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Your ruling planet Saturn ends its retrograde in your zodiac sign, Aquarius, which can find you rethinking how you approach your responsibilities. What kind of leader do you want to be? Venus and the sun enter Scorpio, finding you focused on your career and life in the public eye. You could be exploring new opportunities as the moon moves through Libra.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

You may be reorganizing your finances as Saturn ends its retrograde in Aquarius. Venus and the sun enter fellow water sign Scorpio, which can find you planning your next vacation or focusing on school. An easygoing energy flows, and you’re craving adventure! The intellectual connection in your relationships can grow stronger at this time. The moon in Libra could also find you tackling your to-do list.