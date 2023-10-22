Daily Horoscope: October 23, 2023

The sun enters the cryptic sign of Scorpio at 12:21 PM. With Mars, the current ruler of the sun, also in Scorpio, we’re feeling focused and driven. The moon in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus at 3:04 PM and we might be feeling rebellious!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The sun dives into Scorpio and you’re becoming equipped with what you need in order to settle any financial deficits. Partnerships can go through a transformation of some kind, too.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Relationships are at the top of your mind as the sun enters your opposite sign, Scorpio. The chemistry is intense and passion is stirring with spunky Mars, the ruler of the sun, also in Scorpio. A clash between the moon in Aquarius and Uranus in your sign signals a shake-up in your career or a shift in your public reputation. Your social network might require a bit of finessing to ensure everyone’s integrity.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The sun’s entrance into Scorpio foreshadows an uptick in your daily work and routines. There’s a laser focus to whatever you set your mind to. Opportunities to break unwanted habits and recalibrate your health are unfolding as the sun’s ruler, Mars, is also in Scorpio.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You might feel your vitality flowing through you in profound and quiet ways as the sun enters Scorpio, where its ruler, Mars, is currently transiting. It’s a time to express your creativity and realize your gifts! Anything you consider play has significant therapeutic benefits now.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

You might be drawn to connecting with your roots, healing aspects of your past, or taking on a home project as the sun exits Libra and tips into Scorpio. This could be a time when you’re engaged in a lot of personal research.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your mental agility and focus are boosted as the sun slips into investigative Scorpio. Communication and learning become a major theme for you during Scorpio season and, at times, it could feel like you’re plugged into a mycelial network where an abundance of information and resources flow quietly underground.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The sun’s entrance into Scorpio finds you being intentional, or perhaps tempted, with your finances. With the sun’s ruler, Mars, also in Scorpio, you could feel empowered by cutting back on gratuitous spending.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The celebration of you is upon us as the sun journeys back to your sign, Scorpio! With Mars, your ruling planet, also in Scorpio, less could feel like more as vitality re-energizes your body, mind, and spirit.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Finding time for rest and reflection is key as the sun enters the sign of Scorpio. With Mars, the sun’s current ruler, also in Scorpio, you might find your dreamworld very active, vivid, or more cryptic, encouraging you to slow down and let your body process and integrate what’s happening for you on the psychic level.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Your social life becomes an experience of focus as the sun dips into Scorpio. Your community can shine light on something profoundly important to you or a group you’re part of could be a vanguard to a significant cause.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun shines a light on your career or reveals something about your calling as it enters Scorpio. Your relationship to, or feelings about, authority might also be shifting as the sun’s current ruler, Mars, is also in Scorpio. Though Scorpio is more of a private sign, you’ll be nudged to maneuver through the public eye while the sun passes through the sign that prefers to leave things a mystery.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The sun dives into Scorpio and you’re feeling called to explore and adventure the unknown. With Mars, the current ruler of the sun, also in Scorpio, your sense of courage—or perhaps fear—attracts you to mysteries that have been left in the dark. Spiritual encounters could feel intense and empowering. A journey abroad or a mentorship could be just over the horizon.