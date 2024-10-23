Daily Horoscope: October 23, 2024

The official beginning of Scorpio season ushers in a direct opposition of the waning gibbous Moon to dwarf planet Ceres under Cancer and Capricorn, respectively. With the Moon in its native celestial domain, its emotional influence becomes stronger, forcing us to examine our beliefs and relationships. Paired with a standoff with Ceres, this cosmic alignment suggests our inner peace is contingent on our ability (or inability) to do so. Fortunately, Mercury offers a boost in intellect, curiosity, and ease of communication as it forms a harmonious trine with the Moon.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

A harmonious trine between your ruling planet, Mars, and Neptune retrograde offers an opportunity to assess where you’ve been overextending yourself physically, emotionally, or financially. Mars is an active celestial body, which means there might be some tension as you learn where and how to slow down and do less. Try viewing this release of obligations as an important “job.”

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A favorable sextile between Uranus retrograde and Mars under your sign and Cancer promotes changes within emotional expression and social connection. Staying hidden away has its perks sometimes. But now, the stars seem to be coaxing you out of your hidey hole. It’s time to enjoy the company of others without having a goal or agenda in mind, Taurus.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and the waning gibbous Moon form an auspicious trine under Scorpio and Cancer, respectively. Cancer is the Moon’s natural domain, and Mercury’s influence on Scorpio only deepens this Zodiac sign’s natural inclination toward power and esteem. Under this analytical lunar phase, the stars reveal ideas and notions you must release before you can get past this metaphorical plateau.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

As the Moon passes through your celestial domain, it forms a direct opposition to Ceres in Capricorn. This standoff raises questions about what we need—and, perhaps more importantly, what we don’t need—to feel truly satisfied and safe. The Moon’s presence in your sign heightens emotional sensitivity and clarity. Be on the lookout for cosmic and internal signals today, Cancer.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

As the Sun completes its transition into Scorpio, it forms a waning square with Mars, which is currently flying under Cancer, another water sign. Scorpio is unlike your baseline Zodiac energy in many ways. A challenging aspect with Mars indicates potential hesitation or unwillingness to lean into intuition, sentimentality, and power dynamics. But dragging your heels won’t make this process easier, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet, Mercury, forms a positive sextile with Ceres at the same time the latter dwarf planet directly opposes the waning gibbous Moon. Making tough decisions when emotions are high would be a tall order for anyone, let alone someone as logical and pragmatic as you, Virgo. Try looking at this objectively. Your feelings are likely muddying the waters.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus’ flight through Sagittarius continues to promote the desire for external connection and progress. With the Sun no longer coloring your current situation with the wants of the ego, now is the perfect time to explore new romantic or professional endeavors without the pressure of it needing to be perfect. Even if it doesn’t work out, you’ll be okay, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Sun has officially crossed into your celestial domain, fortifying confidence and increasing clarity around your best-suited life path. With Mercury under your sign at the same time, it will become easier to translate thoughts into words and actions. This cosmic boost becomes tangible today as Mercury forms a harmonious trine with the emotion-driven waning gibbous Moon.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter retrograde and Eris retrograde’s favorable sextile under Gemini and Aries lends an interesting perspective to Venus’ flight through your sign. While Venus gently locks focus on romance and money, your ruling planet’s aspect to the nearby dwarf planet increases temptation to push back against the status quo, even your own. It’s time to relinquish the control you seek, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Keep a watchful eye out for telling emotional clues today, Capricorn. The waning gibbous Moon forms an auspicious trine with your ruling planet, Saturn retrograde, under two water signs: Cancer and Pisces. Rigid thinking won’t get you anywhere productive while your emotions are under the influence of such intuitive, sensitive energy. The answers you’re looking for will come from within.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus and Mars’ sextile continues to promote feelings of change, outward expansion, and novelty. It’s often when we stop trying to make things happen that they do, Aquarius. Try loosening your grip on the reins for a while and allowing the universe’s gifts—and lessons—to come to you naturally. There can be just as much merit in waiting as working.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Pluto’s ongoing trine with Uranus retrograde is pushing you toward great change, which can sometimes feel like you’re on a runaway train. Trust the process, and have faith in your ability to handle potential bumps in the road better than you think you could. There is no growth without discomfort. The quicker you ease into this cosmic alignment, the better.

