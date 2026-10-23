Daily Horoscope: October 23, 2026

Turn the lights down and the candor up, because Scorpio season just walked through the door. For the next month or so, small talk feels flimsy, and people want the full story, secrets included. The Sun opens the season by merging with Venus tonight, stargazer, so attraction gets serious and people stop pretending they don’t care. Earlier in the day, the Moon moves into Aries and puts a little swagger in everyone’s step, then turns romantic and starry-eyed as it meets Neptune. One piece of housekeeping: Mercury goes retrograde tomorrow, so send and confirm anything important before you log off. After that, let your Friday night take you wherever it wants.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Two days of dreamy Pisces Moon had you feeling like a sleepy houseplant. The Moon storms into your sign this morning, Aries, and your fire comes roaring back. Saturn’s trine to Mars is fading, though, and a growing Mars-Mercury square makes your mouth faster than your filter. Burn off the extra spark with something physical tonight. A dance floor counts.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Lukewarm has never been your style, and tonight the sky backs you up. Venus joins the Sun at full power, Taurus, kicking off Scorpio season with an all-in attitude toward love and money. Venus retrograde means the heart you’re betting on might be a familiar one. Commit fully to the person or plan you trust most. Half-measures are for other signs.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Every important message on your list needs to go out before tomorrow. Mercury stations retrograde then, Gemini, so sign the paperwork and confirm plans today. Jupiter’s square tempts you to add six more paragraphs. Skip that. A growing Mars square has everyone’s patience thin, and misunderstandings multiply once Mercury turns. Keep it short and friendly, then hit send by sundown.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Shy crab hours end by late morning. The Moon charges into bold Aries, Cancer, handing you unusual courage to make the first move. Tonight it meets Neptune, so romance turns dreamy and a little cinematic, and a late sextile to Pluto helps you follow through. Shoot your shot tonight. Best case, sparks fly. Worst case, you walk away with a great story.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Say less tonight and watch everyone lean in. The Sun moves into brooding Scorpio and merges with Venus at its peak, Leo, so your usual sunshine picks up a smoldering edge. Pluto’s square to the Sun is building, asking you to let people come to you. Jupiter’s sextile ends today, but you don’t need luck. You’ve got pure, magnetic allure.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Most people dread Mercury retrograde season, but you’ve already built a prep spreadsheet. It turns backward tomorrow, Virgo, and Jupiter’s square has you overpreparing for every possible mishap and tech glitch. A building Mars square adds a dash of irritability. Double-check travel details, then put the color-coded tabs away. A little mess is survivable. Go enjoy your Friday night like a normal person.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Perfume-commercial romance looks gorgeous and means very little. Your season just wrapped, and so has the era of keeping things cute. Venus fuses with the Sun in intense Scorpio tonight, Libra, swapping pretty for profound. Haumea, still beside Venus, keeps your instincts tuned to what feels right. Skip the perfect lighting. Have the honest, slightly awkward conversation instead. Messy closeness wins every time.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Spooky season and your season overlapping feels like a crossover event made for you. The Sun settles into your sign today, Scorpio, and everyone else finally catches up to your moody wavelength. A late Moon-Pluto sextile adds a jolt of personal power, while Pluto’s building square to the Sun pushes you to grow. Lean into it. The world is your haunted house.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Luck has been riding shotgun with you for a couple of weeks, and today it hops out. Jupiter’s sextile to the Sun ends, Sagittarius, so quit while you’re ahead on every bet, even friendly ones. Jupiter’s square to Mercury still makes every long shot sound like a sure thing. Trust your own hustle tonight. Hard-won victories always feel better anyway.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

That five-year plan you wrote ages ago could use a red pen. Saturn is retrograde, Capricorn, inviting you to revise goals that no longer fit who you’ve become. Its easing trine to Mars lets the grind slow down guilt-free. Saturn’s opposition to Makemake reminds you the people around you belong in the plan too. Cross something out tonight. Edited ambitions are still ambitions.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Halloween is a week out, and your costume concept already requires a three-minute explanation. With Uranus retrograde in clever Gemini, your most offbeat ideas go into overdrive, Aquarius. Uranus’s ongoing sextile to Saturn lends just enough practicality to finish it on time. Go full art-school with it. Commit fully to the weirdness. Anyone who doesn’t get it simply isn’t your audience.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Tonight’s dreams might be strange enough to sell as a streaming series. The Moon meets your ruler, Neptune, this evening, Pisces, turning up your intuition and imagination. With Neptune retrograde, your subconscious has a few things to tell you. Pick a mellow Friday night and turn in early. Keep a notebook by the bed. Morning-you will want the details before they evaporate.

Pisces monthly horoscope