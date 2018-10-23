Daily Horoscope: October 24, 2018

Lovely Venus, currently retrograde in probing and intense Scorpio, makes a helpful connection with Saturn at 8:42 AM, encouraging a responsible attitude. The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus at 10:33 AM and we’re making changes at 11:31 AM as the moon meets Uranus. A full moon in Taurus arrives at 12:45 PM! Taurus is a spring time sign, the opposite of Scorpio, the season we’re currently in. This full moon reminds us that things bloom, then wither—but from that death, new life comes again. The moon opposes Venus at 5:59 PM, stirring our need for affection, and supportive vibes flow at 6:27 PM when the moon connects with Saturn.



Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The full moon in Taurus illuminates issues in your relationships, helping you examine what needs to be looked into, and encouraging you to let go of what no longer serves you. You’re all about extremes, little scorpion, but today calls for balance.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You love the illumination full moons bring—the fresh perspective gives you a boost in energy! Today’s full moon in Taurus brings the culmination of a project you’ve been working on. Are you taking care of yourself physically? Now’s the time to check on your wellness routine.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s full moon in fellow earth sign Taurus brings a climax in your love life as well as around a creative project you have been pouring your heart into. Responsibility is a Capricorn’s destiny, but make time to have some fun today.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Scorpio season is here, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and popularity; however, Venus retrograde means you are doing major rethinking about what you want to be known for, and today’s full moon pulls your attention to your home and family life!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s full moon in Taurus illuminates the communication sector of your chart, bringing you a fresh perspective and new information, and encouraging you to vent your emotions. You’re a great listener, but today, you need to vent!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

A dramatic climax takes place in your life today, Aries, finding you realizing your worth—don’t let anyone get away with treating you less than you deserve! It’s time to take a stand—and to let go of some ideas of what could have been. Things are changing.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

There’s a full moon in your sign today, Taurus! The sun is in Scorpio, finding you focused on your relationships; however, the moon in your sign urges you to get real about your emotional needs. A balance in your partnerships must be struck. It’s time to let go of the past.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Today’s full moon in Taurus sheds light on what’s been lurking in the shadows. Now that you have this new perspective, what will you do with it? Whatever you do…don’t overbook yourself, you need to get some rest!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You have a love/hate relationship with drama. You love it when it has nothing to do with you, and hate it when it does. Today, you find yourself not in the middle of drama, but still too close for comfort as you watch it unfold. As you stand in this gray area, you will learn a lot about yourself, your friends, your lovers, and your world.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You absolutely love drama, Leo—that is, until it hits you where it really hurts: your fame, reputation, and popularity. You have a big ego that floats you through a lot of trouble—but if your fans aren’t there to adore you? That’s where you draw the line, and today’s full moon in Taurus will find you deeply immersed in issues concerning your public life.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re a detail-oriented person, Virgo, but today’s full moon in Taurus finds you examining the big picture. You’re usually concerned with what your morning plans are, but today, it’s the 10-year plan that’s on your mind.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Scorpio season is all about sorting through your finances and emotionally, your self-worth. However, today’s full moon in Taurus finds you focused on your intimate relationships as a major climax (pun intended) takes place!

