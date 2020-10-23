Daily Horoscope: October 24, 2020

We’re rebelling just because we can as the moon in intellectual Aquarius clashes with zany Uranus at 1:02 AM. Venus, the planet of love, harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of commitments, at 11:40 AM, helping us to find grounding in our moral compass and accept challenging tasks. We collaboratively work through frustrations and can find a solution to any misbehavior as the moon connects with retrograde warrior Mars at 5:53 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

You’re connecting with your politics as the moon moves through humanitarian Aquarius. You’re able to come up with ways to live your values in a practical manner, just a little bit every day, as Venus, the planet of values, harmonizes with disciplined Saturn. What can you do to play your part?

Taurus

You’re acting out, ready to break the law as the moon clashes with rebellious Uranus. Your relationships—friendships, romances, and creative collaborations—are fortified as your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with Saturn, planet of structures. Follow your instincts toward a romanticized goal as the moon connects with Mars.

Gemini

You can drum up some accurate trend forecasts as the moon clashes with Uranus, the planet of the future, finding your instincts around the hive mind sharply on point. Your private life is strengthened and you’re supported materially by your family and partners as Venus harmonizes with Saturn.

Cancer

The moon in your house of shared resources clues you into what other people have. You can tap into this as the moon connects with Mars; you just have to ask. Your romantic flings and casual relationships are brought down to earth as Venus harmonizes with Saturn—this can be fortifying, or simply a reality check.

Leo

You’re bonding with others and learning more about what your relationships need as the moon lights up your house of partnerships. You find solutions to any spats or disagreements, talking it out as the moon connects with retrograde Mars. You are able to build better habits with material rewards as Venus harmonizes with Saturn.

Virgo

You’re crunching numbers, calculating to meet your goals as the moon lights up your house of shared resources. Remember to be grateful for what you have regardless of FOMO. Venus (in Virgo) harmonizes with Saturn, making it effortless for you to sprinkle sugar on your romantic and creative commitments.

Libra

You’re curious about the world and what makes it tick as the moon in intellectual Aquarius clashes with inventive Uranus. Maybe there are no answers, but you’re ready to hide away and do some soul searching, practical research, and rumination as your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with sagacious Saturn.

Scorpio

You’re getting things done around the house and catching up with your family as the moon moves through your domestic sector. Ask for help with chores as the moon connects with action planet Mars. Appreciation for your friends and the support they provide comes as Venus harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of the long-term. You know who your real friends are!

Sagittarius

You have a lot of emails and texts to catch up on—and they can turn into some spicy and exciting plans if you actually respond this time—as the moon connects with Mars. You see how your career is paying off as Venus harmonizes with Saturn, planet of structures.

Capricorn

Money is on your mind as the moon moves through your financial sector. Split an IKEA bill with your roommates as the moon connects with Mars. There is faith in how your hard work can pay off as sweet Venus harmonizes with Saturn, propagating the classic Capricorn tough love.

Aquarius

You and your needs are top priority today. You are getting to know your values, spirituality, and general sense of direction as Venus harmonizes with Saturn, helping you find a practical edge to your ideas and faith. Proactive conversations can take place as the moon connects with Mars.

Pisces

You don’t have to reply to every text message you get, Pisces. Take time to lay low as the moon moves through your house of rest and rehabilitation. You’re paying attention to the relationships that really matter as love planet Venus harmonizes with practical Saturn, giving your total devotion to your top priority people.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.