Daily Horoscope: October 24, 2021

The moon in Gemini makes a harmonious connection with Mercury in Libra at 6:17 AM, creating a helpful atmosphere for communication. The moon opposes Venus in Sagittarius at 5:42 PM, encouraging us to enjoy life! Just try not to over-indulge! The moon clashes with Neptune in Pisces at 10:14 PM, which could stir up confusing emotions; find a creative outlet for them.

Aries

The moon in Gemini inspires a chatty mood today, especially as it connects with messenger planet Mercury in Libra. Connect with your inner voice as the moon squares off with intuitive Neptune in Pisces.

Taurus

The moon in Gemini lights up the financial sector of your chart today, and you’re making important decisions about money, security, and what’s valuable to you as the moon opposes your ruling planet Venus in Sagittarius.

Gemini

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini! It’s a wonderful time to get in touch with your emotions, especially as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in fellow air sign Libra. Excitement could be stirred in your relationships as the moon opposes sweet Venus in your opposite sign Sagittarius.

Cancer

The moon in Gemini encourages you to slow down and rest today. The moon squares off with dreamy Neptune in fellow water sign Cancer, inspiring you to explore your imagination and connect with your inner voice.

Leo

It’s a busy day in your social life as the moon in Gemini mingles with chatty Mercury in charming Libra! A climax takes place in your love life or creative projects as the moon opposes Venus in fellow fire sign Sagittarius.

Virgo

The moon in Gemini illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and it’s an exciting time to discuss things like success and money as the moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury in Libra.

Libra

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in an adventurous mood! Exciting conversations take place as the moon mingles with Mercury, which is currently in your sign. The moon opposes your ruling planet Venus in Sagittarius, encouraging you to talk about your wants and values.

Scorpio

You’re making sense of some complicated emotions as the moon in Gemini connects with logical Mercury in Libra. It’s a powerful day for release. You’re getting clear on themes like security, money, and worth as the moon opposes Venus in Sagittarius. A romantic energy arrives as the moon squares off with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces.

Sagittarius

You’re focused on your partnerships today as the moon moves through Gemini! Easy energy flows around communication as the moon mingles with messenger planet Mercury in relationship-oriented Libra. The moon opposes Venus, which is currently in your sign, helping you and your partners get clear on your wants and desires.

Capricorn

It’s a productive day at work as the moon in Gemini inspires a busy, focused atmosphere, especially as it connects with logical Mercury in Libra. But it’s equally important to rest, which the moon’s opposition with Venus and square to Neptune will call you to do!

Aquarius

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, inspiring romance and creativity! Excitement flows in your social life as the moon opposes Venus in free-spirited Sagittarius. Enjoy yourself today!

Pisces

Your focus is on your home and family life as the moon moves through Gemini. An easy energy flows around sharing your feelings as the moon mingles with Mercury in Libra. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, which is currently in your sign, which could find you especially sensitive and imaginative.

