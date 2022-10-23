Daily Horoscope: October 24, 2022

The moon in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 7:08 AM, inspiring a grounded, focused atmosphere that’s fantastic for getting work accomplished. The moon meets Mercury in Libra at 12:01 PM, inspiring communication, and a boost in confidence arrives as the moon connects with Mars in Gemini at 7:12 PM. Intense emotions surface as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 8:36 PM: Accepting change can lead to powerful emotional release and transformation.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon is in your opposite zodiac sign Libra today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and solid connections can form as the moon makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius. Communication flows as the moon meets chatty Mercury in Libra, and things move at a swift pace as the moon connects with your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini. An important decision about future plans can be made as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Libra can find you busy taking care of your chores, and an especially productive energy flows as the moon makes a harmonious connection with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon meets Mercury in Libra, bonding well for communication and getting reorganized. An issue regarding money or resources can move forward as the moon mingles with Mars in Gemini. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could inspire a big change in your routine.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in fellow air sign Libra mingles with Saturn, also in an air sign, Aquarius, inspiring a productive and confident mood. The moon meets your ruling planet Mercury in Libra and a fun, flirtatious energy flows. The moon mingles with Mars, now in your sign, Gemini, finding you moving at a quick pace. You can feel particularly witty. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you and a partner getting clearer about boundaries or values.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in Libra can find you focused on your home and family life today, and you’re setting important boundaries in your personal life as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon meets Mercury in Libra, boosting communication, and the moon mingles with Mars in Gemini, which can find you releasing old patterns or emotions. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, which could mean making an important change in your relationships.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Commitments can be firmed up as the moon in Libra connects with Saturn in Aquarius. Communication flows easily as the moon meets Mercury in Libra. The moon connects with Mars in Gemini, stirring excitement in your social life. A big change in your routine could take place as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Progress at work, with money, or a project you’re working on can take place as the moon in Libra mingles with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon meets your ruling planet Mercury, now in Libra, and connects with Mars in Gemini, perhaps bringing news or discussions about your finances or career. A creative breakthrough can take place as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn! Intense emotions may be explored in your love life.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Libra! You could be setting boundaries or raising standards in your love life or creative collaborations as the moon makes a helpful connection with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon meets Mercury, which is in your zodiac sign, and connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring a fun, busy atmosphere. Passion is in the air! An important change at home could be explored as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in Libra mingles with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting important boundaries in your personal life. The moon meets Mercury in Libra and mingles with your ruling planet Mars, now in Gemini, which could help you get clear on and express your feelings. The moon squares off with your other ruling planet, Pluto, in Capricorn, which may find you having an intense yet transformative discussion.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Discussions about the future can take place as the moon in Libra mingles with Saturn in Aquarius. Excitement could be stirred in your social life as the moon meets Mercury in Libra and connects with Mars in Gemini. The moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you making an important decision about money.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon in Libra mingles with your ruling planet Saturn, now in Aquarius, which can bode very well for your career and future plans. The moon meets Mercury in Libra and connects with Mars in Gemini, inspiring a communicative and productive atmosphere. A profound realization about yourself can occur as the moon squares off with Pluto, currently in your sign, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Plans regarding school, travel, or publishing are firming up as the moon in fellow air sign Libra connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your zodiac sign, Aquarius. The moon meets Mercury in Libra and mingles with Mars in Gemini, inspiring a busy, chatty energy. An intense emotional breakthrough can occur as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

You may be setting helpful boundaries as the moon in Libra mingles with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon meets Mercury in Libra, finding you organizing your bills. The moon mingles with Mars in Gemini, which might find you busy at home or with family. Drama could pop up in your social life as the moon squares off with Pluto in Capricorn; you might be making a big change to how you approach your friendships.