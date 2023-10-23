Daily Horoscope: October 24, 2023

Wisdom is distilled from emotion and experience as the sun in Scorpio is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces at 3:14 AM. Revelations seem to occur overnight. The moon enters sentimental Pisces at 4:33 AM, joins heavyweight Saturn at 5:34 AM, and mingles with the sun at 5:45 AM. We might feel stuck, then relieved, by the inevitability of a passing feeling. We’re invited to let emotions flow and let go of identifying with them.

We’re reflecting on our thoughts and actions as the moon aligns with Mercury in Scorpio at 10:57 AM and connects with Mars in Scorpio at 6:58 PM. We’re drifting into a settled place, or thinking about belonging and growth as the moon links up with Jupiter in Taurus at 11:57 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Joint finances or investments with partners could come up for discussion as the sun in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces. This may be a time when you pool resources together and you might want to sleep on it before signing up for a new commitment or contract.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Relationships are spotlighted as the sun in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces. You might find some friendships or connections falling away or current social ties forming deeper bonds. Perhaps you’ll have an opportunity to enjoy a double date or demonstrate your loyalty to a friend.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Labor or responsibilities that you’ve put your blood, sweat, and tears into could earn some well-earned attention or perhaps a promotion as the sun in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces. There’s a lot of work and processes happening behind the scenes, so be mindful of overlooked or forgotten tasks that could garner unwanted attention.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

A chance encounter with a potential love interest—perhaps even a new hobby—could come up as the sun in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces. Saturn in Pisces symbolizes adventure and foreign experiences for you, so you might experience more connection and sense of purpose through an invitation to see things differently. The moon in Pisces also merges with Saturn, and your philosophical or spiritual views might feel challenged by someone in your social circle, though you could feel as if you’ve been initiated into a rite of passage.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Your home or family calls for more attention and devotion as the sun in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces. The sun in Scorpio and Saturn in Pisces both symbolize the ending of cycles for you; something that has been left unresolved could require repair or completion. Shared resources, responsibilities, or titles might be handed down or dissolved. Opportunities to settle a family debt may also arise. Perhaps you’ll honor your ancestors or resolve a generational deficit.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Conversations could feel serious or sobering as the sun in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces. Your partners might have important things to share and consider when it comes to future plans, and discussions about education, location, or travels could arise. A move or a new commitment might be on the horizon.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Delayed gratification—or previous work and dedication to a project—can pay off as the sun in Scorpio aligns with Saturn in Pisces. A new job offer could come up, or you might commit to other tasks that will have profound rewards later on.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Devotion to a labor of love or something you’ve created is offering greater connection and stability as the sun in your sign is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces. Partners could provide unwavering support or a romance may become something more permanent.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The sun in Scorpio is witnessed by Saturn in Pisces and an old keepsake found in the attic could bring to light ancestral or buried histories that reshape your understanding of your lineage. Keep a dream journal by your bed. This is a great time to engage in a solitary retreat to let things process and integrate through meditation, journaling, or grounding contemplative walks alone.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The day is ripe with interactions within your social circles as the sun in Scorpio links up with your ruling planet Saturn in Pisces. Revelations that culminated overnight may lead to a gathering or event that could be a pivotal networking opportunity. Friends and allies might be looking to you for some wise words or an experienced perspective.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The sun in Scorpio is witnessed by your ruling planet, Saturn, in Pisces. A mentor or boss could offer valuable advice or resources that propels you forward in your career or calling, and you might be tasked with an undertaking that serves to showcase your unique and formidable skills. Perhaps you’ll earn a promotion or bonus check!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

A mystifying topic you’ve been curious to explore comes to life and enlightens your perspective as the sun in Scorpio is witnessed by Saturn in your sign, Pisces. A sense of purpose and fulfillment could come from participating in a workshop, course, or retreat. Alternatively, a visit to an exhibition or a touching experience from a unique encounter stirs your soul and makes you ponder life from a refreshed viewpoint.