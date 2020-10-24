Daily Horoscope: October 25, 2020

The air is cleared and we gain a better understanding after some classic Mercury retrograde mix ups as the sun meets Mercury, revealing greater truth and important details at 1:23 PM. If there’s any time to share a message during the retrograde period, it’s now. The moon enters psychic Pisces at 4:18 PM and harmonizes with Mercury at 8:59 PM, resolving miscommunications and delays. At 10:30 PM the moon harmonizes with the sun, and more progress is made—things are calm, a perfect Sunday vibe.

Aries

News about your finances arrives as the sun meets with retrograde Mercury. There have been some delays with payments and now you can see the best course of action. You’re ready to lay low and spend time in the background as the moon enters a secretive sector of your chart.

Taurus

Other people have been confusing and a little shady lately, but there’s a big reveal about what’s on their mind as the sun meets with messenger Mercury. This gives you more clarity about what exactly has been happening. You’re feeling more outgoing and bubbly as the moon enters your house of community and social networks.

Gemini

This Mercury retrograde has been causing delays in your work and lifestyle. You get a better grasp and understanding of the way things are going as the sun meets with Mercury. You’re craving validation from the public as the moon enters your house of fame and career. Pat yourself on the back if no one else will.

Cancer

Your friends and lovers have been hard to reach or understand lately as Mercury retrograde created some miscommunications in your social life. Mercury meets with the sun, helping you get a better understanding about what’s really going on. This is a good time for you to share your thoughts and feelings.

Leo

Things at home have been a little unclear as Mercury has been retrograding your house of all things domestic. Mercury meets with your planetary ruler, the Sun, finally shedding light on what’s really going on. This is a time for you to organize your thoughts and share them, if you wish.

Virgo

Miscommunications are even more common with this Mercury retrograde as it takes place in your communication sector. The sun and Mercury, your planetary ruler, meet and you can finally get a better understanding of contracts and agreements. Take time to revise and process as necessary—rewording comes naturally.

Libra

You thought your expenses were one way, but now it’s going another as retrograde Mercury has your inventory up for review. The sun meets with Mercury, making it a lot easier for you to do your calculations and find the truth about your material needs.

Scorpio

Mercury has been retrograde in Scorpio for a while, making you more reflective than usual and maybe a little nostalgic, too. The sun meets with Mercury, helping you pinpoint the most vital information. This is a great moment to share your thoughts, having taken the time to ruminate.

Sagittarius

Find a quiet place to reflect, and keep a journal or a voice memo recorder nearby. Psychological breakthroughs and a deeper understanding of things that have been mysterious or scary come as the sun meets with messenger Mercury. Be not afraid! The moon in your house of home and family connects you to your past.

Capricorn

Clarifying conversations either with your community or with a distant friend come as the sun meets with messenger Mercury, helping to clear up any miscommunications or misunderstandings. It’s a busy, chatty day especially as the moon moves through your house of communication. Set the record straight.

Aquarius

Important news about your career comes as the sun meets with retrograde Mercury. It’s been a little haywire with Mercury retrograde in your house of public life, but now you get some clarity and can make announcements with more confidence. Money’s on your mind as the moon moves through your house of finances.

Pisces

The moon is in your sign, Pisces, helping you to better prioritize yourself, your needs, and your feelings. The moon harmonizes with the sun, encouraging you to move in step with your beliefs and faith in the bigger picture. You share your ideas more readily as the sun meets with Mercury.

