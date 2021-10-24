Daily Horoscope: October 25, 2021

The moon in Gemini connects with lucky Jupiter in Aquarius at 1:33 AM, creating an open-hearted atmosphere, and a boost in passion and fortitude arises as the moon mingles with action planet Mars in Libra at 10:11 AM. The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 5:00 PM. An easygoing energy flows as the moon connects with the sun in Scorpio at 10:54 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters water sign Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your home and family life. This is a wonderful time to spruce up your space and get cozy with your loved ones!

Taurus

The moon enters Cancer today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, encouraging you to share your thoughts, and possibly bringing some interesting news your way.

Gemini

The moon enters Cancer, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules money and security. This a great time to review your budget and reflect on your needs regarding security and comfort.

Cancer

The moon enters your sign, and it’s a wonderful time to connect with your emotions and focus on self love. How can you comfort and care for yourself today, dear Cancer? What do you need in order to feel safe and secure?

Leo

The moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Catch up on quality time alone! Create space to escape from your everyday routine.

Virgo

The moon enters Cancer today, bringing your focus to your social life. It’s a wonderful time to connect with people who share your hobbies! You’re more of a do-er than a daydreamer, but this is a lovely time to make wishes and think about the future.

Libra

Your focus is on your career as the moon enters Cancer today! You may be achieving something exciting at this time, or working out how you will reach a fantastic new goal.

Scorpio

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, finding you exploring new opportunities. It’s an exciting time for an adventure! You may be planning some new journeys.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Cancer, which may find you thinking about money, especially things like debts, taxes, or resources you share with your partners. This is a great time to get your budget organized.

Capricorn

The moon enters your opposite sign Cancer today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and making it a wonderful time to connect with people and learn more about your partner’s perspective.

Aquarius

The moon enters Cancer, finding you reflecting on your daily routine. This is a wonderful time to get organized at work, but also to carve out time for wellness: Reconnect with nature or treat yourself to a spa day!

Pisces

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, creating a romantic mood! It’s a wonderful time to connect with a crush or take your lover out on a date. Creative inspiration also blossoms, and it’s a fantastic time to simply enjoy yourself.

