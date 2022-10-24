Daily Horoscope: October 25, 2022

The moon enters Scorpio at 3:18 AM and the solar eclipse in Scorpio takes place at 6:49 AM! Solar eclipses can mark the start of a radical new beginning, often one that’s unexpected or feels fated in some way. A solar eclipse in Scorpio invites us to sit with our emotions, as intense as they may be… being present with and accepting ourselves can elicit great transformation. The moon meets Venus in Scorpio at 8:04 AM, bringing creative inspiration or romantic connection.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Today’s solar eclipse in Scorpio can find you and a partner (in love or business) radically adjusting how you share money or other resources. You could be settling a debt. A linger issue can be resolved! Intimacy may deepen between you and a partner as the moon meets Venus in Scorpio.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

There’s a solar eclipse in your opposite sign Scorpio, activating the relationship sector of your chart. A focus on collaboration is highlighted as the moon meets Venus in Scorpio. A new relationship—or a renewed connection—can form at this time.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Today’s solar eclipse in Scorpio can find you rearranging your schedule or day-to-day routine in some significant way. You could be kicking an old habit or trying out a new way of doing things. You might feel inspired to indulge in a spa day as the moon meets Venus in Scorpio.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

A solar eclipse in fellow water sign Scorpio takes place today! Huge creative inspiration can arise for you, dear Cancer. A big shift in your love life could take place, too. The moon meets Venus in Scorpio, inspiring a passionate atmosphere!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The solar eclipse in Scorpio can find you reconnecting with your past in some significant way. You could be reimagining what your home and family life could be like, perhaps considering a move or renovation. The moon meets Venus in Scorpio, which can find you connecting with your loved ones on a deep level.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The solar eclipse in Scorpio can find you beginning an exciting new conversation. Intriguing information may arrive. You could be connecting with your neighbors or siblings in some significant way. The moon meets Venus in Scorpio, inspiring collaboration.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Today’s solar eclipse in Scorpio activates the sector of your chart that rules wealth, comfort, and security! You could be taking a new approach to these themes. A gift may come your way as the moon meets Venus in Scorpio.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

There’s a solar eclipse in your zodiac sign today, Scorpio! This can be a powerful period of self discovery and transformation. The moon meets Venus, also in your zodiac sign, which can find you feeling especially magnetic!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Today’s solar eclipse in Scorpio can find you having intense dreams. You could be connecting with your inner voice in a profound way as you journal or meditate. The moon meets Venus in Scorpio, finding you exploring your secret wishes and fantasies!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The solar eclipse in Scorpio can find you connecting with a new community. You could be exploring a new hobby that delights and inspires you. Emotionally, new wishes for your future may enter your heart. The moon meets Venus in Scorpio, boding well for friendship and intellectual connection.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Today’s solar eclipse in Scorpio activates the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in the public eye! Significant developments regarding these themes can take place at this time. The moon meets Venus in Scorpio, perhaps bringing rewards or attention your way.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

A solar eclipse in fellow water sign Scorpio takes place today, which can find you embarking on an adventure unlike any other! Whether you’re traveling, studying, or exploring a new idea, this is an especially inspiring period for you. There can be a breakthrough in understanding. The moon meets Venus in Scorpio, boding well for intellectual connection with your partners.