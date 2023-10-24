Daily Horoscope: October 25, 2023

The moon in Pisces sits opposite Venus in Virgo at 5:52 AM, and we’d rather play and explore than tend to chores. Magic and elegance happen when we figure out how to weave glimmers of awe and wonder into our daily rituals and work. Imagination sparks creativity and novel ideas as the moon links up with Uranus in Taurus at 4:35 PM. Later, the moon merges with Neptune at 10:22 PM and we’re in need of some spacing out.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your body, mind, and spirit ask for some replenishment through imagination and rest while the moon is in Pisces. Your dreams might feel wild and vivid. So many possibilities open up as the moon in Pisces merges with Neptune. Now’s the time to attune with your intuition!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Today is all about connection and awareness for you, dear Taurus. The moon in Pisces opposes your ruling planet Venus in Virgo, and you’re invited to notice different ways you might enjoy time with dear friends and romantic partners. As the moon links with Uranus in Taurus, you can find yourself amidst delightful encounters with friends! Your social feeds might also be unusually active and you could have some interesting feedback to share.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Work or time spent in the public eye could have you feeling in need of extra space for privacy and grounding as the moon is in Pisces; overlooked domestic duties might become pressing as the moon opposes Venus in Virgo. You may feel inspired and redirect an audience’s attention, inviting people to use their imagination while you let your cup be filled by your own as the moon meets up with Neptune in Pisces.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You might find your yearning for adventure or new learning experiences contradicted by clinging to the safety of what you already know and love as the moon in Pisces clashes with Venus in Virgo. Your social circle can offer the courage to take a walk on the wild side as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus. Openness to a foreign perspective or experience could feel rather psychedelic as the moon merges with Neptune in Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

An investment in time, energy, and other resources could be giving your career or public reputation a boost as the moon in Pisces links up with Uranus in Taurus. Conversations about partnership status or shared finances may also arise.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Pisces sits opposite Venus in Virgo, encouraging more awareness and empathy within your partnerships. The flexibility and accommodation you’re often known for might take a bit more effort to access today, nudging you to find the courage to initiate conversations about fairness or different perspectives. Boundaries feel more fluid and you can see things from a new lens as the moon merges with Neptune in Pisces.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your daily work and routines could call for more time and energy than you’d prefer as the moon in Pisces opposes Venus in Virgo. Lowering your expectations and opening yourself up to some detours in your schedule could protect you from unneeded stress. Water-related rituals might melt away tension from the day as the moon merges with Neptune in Pisces. Perhaps a cup of herbal tea or a warm bath could wash away what’s ready to be let go.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Relationships are enriched by your own sense of play and pleasure as the moon in Pisces mingles with Uranus in Taurus. It’s a fruitful time to invite partners on a date or have a bit of fun doing something out of the norm; be curious together!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Pisces sits opposite Venus in Virgo, signaling a need to take a step back from the public eye to focus your energy on day-to-day rituals that require time and attention. The moon and Neptune merge in Pisces and your home or family could use a shift in routine, especially if your living space isn’t feeling as regenerative as usual.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might have trouble focusing on daily tasks or being present in conversations unless they feed your imagination as the moon in Pisces opposes Venus in Virgo. It may be more challenging to have straightforward, clear-cut communication as nuance and empathy make topics more complex. Friends or allies may invite you into some intense threads or discussions, and you might appreciate the freedom to come and go from these so that you can process and respond with your own opinions on the matter.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A craving for change and novelty can inspire you to rearrange or decorate your living space, or window-shop for a new place. Conversations about finances could also lead to interesting exchanges within your family.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Squabbles over a difference in views (or maybe a difference in communication and nuance) could arise in your partnerships as the moon in your sign sits opposite Venus in Virgo. You might notice a gap in a partner’s awareness, and model a lived understanding of where they are in their journey rather than squander your energy teaching them something they’re still figuring out. Communication and ideas flow more smoothly as the moon merges with Neptune in Pisces.