Daily Horoscope: October 26, 2018

The moon opposes Mercury at 4:46 AM, and our minds are busy! The sun meets Venus retrograde at 10:15 AM, finding us at a key point in our journeys, making important realizations about love, money, and our values. The moon opposes Jupiter, the planet of growth, at 10:49 AM—watch out for excess. The moon enters curious and chatty Gemini at 3:41 PM.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

A key realization about your values is made today as the sun and Venus meet in your sign. The moon enters Gemini this afternoon, finding you reflecting deeply on your most sensitive and intense emotions. Try not to over-analyze things.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your inner-voice delivers an important message today as the sun meets with Venus retrograde. The moon enters Gemini this afternoon, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The sun and Venus retrograde meet this morning, bringing you an important realization about your social life. Your focus shifts to your daily routines and self-care practice this afternoon, as the moon enters Gemini.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The sun and Venus retrograde meet this morning, creating a potent energy around your career and public life. The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, putting you in a flirtatious mood and inspiring you to make art.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

A special clarity arrives today as the sun and Venus retrograde help you see things in a new perspective. The moon enters Gemini this afternoon, encouraging you to connect with your home and family.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a profoundly sensitive and emotional mood, Aries—important changes are taking place for you. Intimacy is a big theme today. The moon enters Gemini this afternoon, bringing news your way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus, which is currently retrograde, meets the sun in your opposite sign Scorpio, making this an important day in your relationships. The moon enters Gemini this afternoon, lighting up the financial sector of your chart

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The sun meets with Venus retrograde today, teaching you an important lesson about self-care. The moon enters your sign, Gemini, encouraging you to get in touch with your emotions! Call a trusty friend to vent.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The sun and Venus retrograde meet in fellow water sign Scorpio, making this a hugely important day in your love life and around your creative efforts. The moon enters Gemini this afternoon, encouraging you to take some time to yourself.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The sun and Venus, which is currently retrograde, meet today, creating a powerful energy around issues concerning your home and family. The moon enters Gemini, activating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and putting you in the mood to network.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Important conversations arrive as Venus, currently retrograde, meets the sun in intuitive Scorpio. The moon enters Gemini, finding you busy making moves in your career and focusing on your public life.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Today brings a crucial turning point in issues concerning money or self-worth as the sun meets your planetary ruler Venus. The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini this afternoon, encouraging you to look at the big picture!

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.