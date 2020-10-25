Daily Horoscope: October 26, 2020

The moon continues through chill Pisces today. It’s hard to pin down what other people are doing, and unexpected events happen as the moon gently connects with Uranus, planet of surprises, at 9:43 AM.

All times ET.

Aries

Make sure you have your keys, phone, and wallet. Be extra prepared! The moon connects with Uranus, planet of the unexpected, and accidents happen. This can be something spontaneous, a pleasant surprise, or it can catch you off guard. You’re laying low anyway.

Taurus

The moon in your house of community and social networking has you in a chatty mood. You can collaborate with your network on a groundbreaking new idea as the moon connects with inventive Uranus. It’s a great day to be online.

Gemini

The moon continues in your house of career and public reputation, putting you in the mood to be seen. You’re up to try new things and take risks as the moon gently connects with Uranus, planet of rebellion. Get a second, or third opinion on the matter.

Cancer

You want to put your feelings out there and share your ideas on causes that matter to you as the moon gently connects with Uranus. This is a time to connect with groups that you would like to build a future with, and who you want to change the world with!

Leo

Don’t be jealous, Leo. The moon in your house of shared resources can have you too focused on what other people have. This energy is better used as inspiration. Use this inspiration to build something new for yourself, or even collaborate with someone that you find inspiring, as the moon connects with inventive Uranus.

Virgo

It’s a perfect day to adore others and relish your relationships as the moon lights up your house of partnerships. Conversations take a surprising turn and open your mind to radically new possibilities as the moon connects with Uranus, the planet of invention. Get freaky!

Libra

It’s back to work as the moon continues in your house of routine and lifestyle, putting you in a productive mood. You come up with unconventional ways to raise money and support your habits as the moon gently connects with rebellious Uranus, helping you figure out how to take what you need.

Scorpio

You’re in a horny mood as the moon lights up your house of sex, dating, and friendships. If you’re lonely this can also be used for creative projects. The moon connects with inventive Uranus, encouraging collaboration on something strange and groundbreaking, or rather kinky.

Sagittarius

You’ve been hibernating all weekend, and it’s time to keep it up, as the moon continues through your house of home and family. You can come up with new ways to be productive and maintain an unconventional lifestyle as the moon gently connects with Uranus, planet of rebellion.

Capricorn

As the moon moves through your house of communication, you have meetings, emails, and texts to tend to—typical. These conversations don’t have to be boring. Things get spicy and exciting as the moon connects with kinky Uranus. Risks aren’t so scary when you have an accomplice.

Aquarius

Money matters are still on your mind as the moon remains in your financial sector. You can drum up some new ways to keep a roof over your head as the moon connects with Uranus, planet of invention. Think outside the box and phone a friend for help.

Pisces

The moon in your sign connects you to what you need. You have a weird way of expressing those needs as the moon connects with unconventional Uranus, helping you make peace with all things idiosyncratic. It’s time to brainstorm about how to get what you want.

