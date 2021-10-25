Daily Horoscope: October 26, 2021

The moon in Cancer connects with wildcard Uranus at 7:37 PM, bringing surprises. Venus in free-spirited Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in dreamy Pisces at 9:06 PM, inspiring a whimsical and romantic atmosphere that’s fantastic for making art or connecting deeply with a lover. People may also be feeling especially sensitive at this time, and it would be wise not to over-indulge and find ways to stay rooted in reality instead. Don’t jump to conclusions.

All times ET.

Aries

Your faith in yourself is what keeps you grounded during times of uncertainty. Insecurities may pop up today, but as Venus in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces, this is just an opportunity to love yourself and everyone else even more deeply.

Taurus

You’re figuring out what kind of support you need from your partners as Venus moves through Sagittarius, and Venus squares off with Neptune in Pisces today, finding you figuring out which expectations are realistic.

Gemini

Venus is in Sagittarius, which bodes well for relationships of all kinds, and Venus squares off with Neptune in Pisces today, finding you reflecting on your greatest hopes (and insecurities) about where these partnerships can go.

Cancer

Take a break, dear Cancer! Venus in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces, encouraging you to slow down and rest. If you’ve been down on yourself for not being as productive as you think you should be, let yourself off the hook.

Leo

Venus is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring romance and creativity! Hearts are open as Venus squares off with Neptune in Pisces—but vulnerability can be frightening at times, so explore your feelings slowly!

Virgo

You may feel especially nostalgic today as Venus in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces. It’s a lovely time to revisit the past, but try not to over-romanticize what was!

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus is currently in Sagittarius, finding you valuing communication in your partnerships. As Venus squares off with dreamy Neptune in Pisces today, the intuitive connection you share with others is very important.

Scorpio

A special gift may arrive today as Venus in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces. Romance abounds! Vulnerability is also a big theme today: Are you willing to open up?

Sagittarius

Venus is in your sign, Sagittarius, finding you feeling especially magnetic and charming! Venus squares off with Neptune in Pisces today, which could find you feeling lazier than usual. It’s OK to have a day on the couch, not being socially active!

Capricorn

Inspiring conversations can take place as Venus in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces! This is an important time to connect with your intuition. Insecurities may pop up today, but potential for deep healing is here, too.

Aquarius

Exciting social connections may take place as Venus in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune in Pisces! Keep your budget in check, and be careful not to over-indulge.

Pisces

Venus in Sagittarius has found you feeling especially popular, but you may feel overwhelmed by all the attention today as Venus squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, which is currently in Pisces. This could feel confusing for you, propelling you to figure out what truly makes you feel valued.

