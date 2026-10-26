Daily Horoscope: October 26, 2026

Sweatpants and stubbornness make a surprisingly potent combo, and the sky is serving both today. The full Moon in Taurus has everyone craving comfort food and familiar faces, stargazer, while also making it very hard to change anyone’s mind. Overhead, the Sun squares Pluto, egos bristle, and at least one person insists their way is the only way. Expect a standoff or two before dinner. Mercury retrograde keeps scrambling texts and timelines, which won’t do anyone’s patience any favors. Late tonight, the Moon squares Mars and tempers get short, so save the heavy conversations for tomorrow. Keep the snacks close and give the people you love a little extra grace.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

A brick wall makes a lousy sparring partner, and you’re about to meet one. Tonight’s full Moon in stubborn Taurus squares Mars, Aries, so someone close to you plants both feet. Saturn’s supportive trine to Mars is fading, and a Mars-Mercury square with Mercury retrograde garbles every point you make. Pick one battle and sleep on the rest. Tomorrow-you argues better.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Junk drawers and grudges have something in common: both are due for a purge. The full Moon in your sign lights up everything you’ve been hoarding, Taurus, including a relationship running on habit. Venus retrograde has you reassessing what you value, and a fresh Jupiter sextile sweetens the deal. Let one thing go tonight. Your hands will be free for something better.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your sense of humor is about to get lost in translation. Mercury retrograde has messages arriving scrambled, Gemini, and that dry one-liner you fire off could come across as a full-blown insult. Jupiter’s square inflates every misunderstanding, while Mars squaring Mercury keeps tempers short. Add the smiley face. Call instead of texting. Tone travels better through an actual human voice.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Dog food commercials might wreck you today, and that’s fine. The full Moon in cozy Taurus turns your feelings all the way up, Cancer, plus cravings for carbs and your own bed. Tonight the Moon squares Mars, so a petty fight over the thermostat could spiral into a whole thing. Cry at the commercials. Walk away from the thermostat. Everyone sleeps better.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Somebody’s about to question who’s running the show. The Sun squares Pluto today, Leo, setting up a power struggle with someone who wants things their way. The full Moon opposes your Sun from Taurus, so both sides hold their ground and wait. Choose your hill early and let the smaller skirmishes go. Graceful wins still count, and they leave fewer bruises.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Odds are good you’ll spot a typo in something you already turned in, and your stomach will drop. Mercury retrograde loves resurfacing old work, Virgo, and Jupiter’s square makes the mistake look ten times bigger than it is. Mars squaring Mercury adds a jolt of self-directed irritation. Send the correction, take one breath, and move on. A typo has never ended a career.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Brush off one more compliment and the universe might stop sending them. Jupiter’s sextile to Venus switched on yesterday, Libra, steering kind words and generous offers your way. Pluto’s square to Venus is finally loosening its grip, so a relationship power struggle starts to ease. Accept the kindness without keeping score. A simple thank you covers it, no counteroffer required.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Strategy is your love language, but today the chessboard has a mind of its own. The Sun squares Pluto at full strength, Scorpio, pushing back on every plan you’ve mapped out for other people. Pluto’s square to Venus is also releasing, loosening a grip you’ve held on someone. Let one piece move without your direction. You might like where it goes.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Bar tabs and group gifts are about to get out of hand. Jupiter’s fresh sextile to Venus has you buying rounds and saying yes to everyone, Sagittarius, which is lovely within reason. Jupiter’s square to retrograde Mercury makes promises easy to make and hard to keep, so hold off on that group trip you haven’t planned yet. Spoil people today. Book flights next month.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Turns out the coworker with the strange shortcut was onto something. Saturn’s trine to Mars wraps up tomorrow, Capricorn, so the drive that’s kept you going has one more day of fuel. Uranus sextiling Saturn opens the door to an unorthodox method, and Saturn retrograde has you rethinking how you’ve always done things. Try the weird way. Efficiency doesn’t care whose idea it was.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The hobby you rage-quit years ago keeps crossing your mind. Uranus retrograde in Gemini drags old interests back into view, Aquarius, and its sextile to Saturn adds enough patience to try again on better terms. Maybe the class was wrong for you, or maybe you were just tired. Pick it back up with lower expectations. Rusty skills come back quicker than you think.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Nostalgia’s a gorgeous liar, and today it’s in fine form. Neptune retrograde peels the rose tint off your memories, Pisces, so that old apartment, old city, or old flame looks pretty ordinary up close. Sweet moments still happened, and you can keep them. You just don’t have to move back in. Leave the past where it is and let today surprise you.

Pisces monthly horoscope