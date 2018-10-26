Daily Horoscope: October 27, 2018

The moon in logical air sign Gemini clashes with dreamy, hazy Neptune at 3:48 PM, creating some confusion while also asking us to trust our intuition and not over-analyze things. The sun connects with Saturn, the planet of structure, at 10:52 PM, encouraging a responsible and mature attitude.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in logical air sign Gemini today, but it’s really important that you don’t over-analyze things today. Examine the world through your feelings—not by over-intellectualizing, as the moon squares off with Neptune. A solid conversation arrives this evening.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in Gemini today, Sagittarius, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. Confusing feelings come up today, but you’ll figure it out this evening when the sun and Saturn connect, creating a grounding energy.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Gemini finds you in a busy mood today, Capricorn, crossing items off your to-do list; however, you will have to watch out for miscommunications this afternoon. Supportive energy in your social life flows tonight.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, finding you in a flirtatious mood—however, some confusion about how you want to move forward arrives this afternoon. Tonight, a supportive energy flows, helping you figure out what feels right.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Gemini lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Pisces, finding you in a nostalgic mood. You’re especially sensitive today, but supportive energy flows in your social life this evening.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a chatty mood today, Aries, but watch out for some mental fatigue this afternoon—slow down, take a nap! Supportive energy, especially at work, flows this evening.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your focus is on money today, Taurus, and some confusion arrives this afternoon as you try to sort out what to invest in—not just financially, but also in terms of your time and energy. A helpful, solid vibe flows in your relationships tonight.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in your sign, Gemini, encouraging you to nourish yourself physically and emotionally—even though you might be kind of confused about what you want today! That’s okay—ask for help!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Be gentle with yourself today, Cancer! Your active imagination could lead you into trouble—so focus on making art or channelling your energy into spiritual pursuits, like your tarot or meditation practice. A supportive energy flows in your romantic and creative relationships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re in the mood to socialize today, Leo, thanks to the moon in Gemini; however, complicated feelings are finding you in an intense mood—don’t over-think things! A supportive energy at home and work flows.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Gemini lights up the career sector of your chart today, finding you focused on your work and your public life. However, some frustration about who you want to partner with comes up, too. Tonight brings a helpful opportunity for communication.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in fellow air sign Gemini clashes with Neptune, asking you to go slow today. Your focus is on your money, thanks to the sun in savvy Scorpio, and tonight, a helpful energy is in the air for saving cash or creating a better budget for yourself.

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.