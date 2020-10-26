Daily Horoscope: October 27, 2020

The moon in Pisces meets dreamy Neptune at 5:41 AM, boosting our intuitive abilities. Generosity flows as the moon connects with Jupiter at 9:38 AM. The moon connects with Pluto at 1:58 PM, finding us having conversations about power. Boundaries are discussed as the moon connects with Saturn at 8:46 PM. Mercury reenters Libra while on its retrograde journey at 9:34 PM, finding us revisiting conversations from September. Love and money planet Venus enters Libra at 9:41 PM, making for a romantic atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries

Conversations with your partners are revisited as Mercury reenters Libra, but connection feels easy as Venus enters Libra, encouraging compromise. The moon in Pisces also asks you to catch up on rest!

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus enters Libra, inspiring you to bring beauty into your everyday routine. Plans that had to be put on the back burner are revisited as Mercury reenters Libra. The moon in Pisces also finds you in the mood to socialize today.

Gemini

Venus and Mercury enter fellow air sign Libra today, creating a fun, flirtatious energy! Dates you had to cancel in September may finally take place now. The moon in Pisces illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career today, finding you reflecting on how you want to move forward with your goals.

Cancer

Mercury reenters Libra, finding you revisiting conversations and paperwork concerning your home, family, or living situation. Venus enters Libra, bringing a harmonious energy to these themes and inspiring you to redecorate! The moon in Pisces also finds you and your partners having deep conversations.

Leo

Mercury reenters Libra, finding you revisiting conversations you didn’t have the chance to dive into during the last few weeks. Messages of love come your way as Venus enters Libra. The moon in Pisces finds you contemplating closure.

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury reenters Libra, finding you revisiting conversations concerning money, and gifts come your way as Venus enters this charming air sign! The moon is in your opposite sign Pisces, finding you having serious yet helpful conversations with your partners.

Libra

Mercury reenters your sign today, and you may feel like you’re sharing many of the same sentiments you already expressed back in September. However, you’re also feeling flirtatious and charming as your ruling planet Venus enters your sign. The moon in Pisces creates a helpful flow as you tackle your to-do list.

Scorpio

The moon in fellow water sign Pisces finds you in a romantic mood today, Scorpio! You’re reconnecting with your inner voice as Mercury reenters Libra, and you’re craving a private getaway as Venus enters Libra.

Sagittarius

This is an exciting time in your social life and you run into old friends as Mercury reenters Libra—you’re feeling popular as Venus enters Libra, too! The moon in Pisces, however, puts you in a nostalgic mood, eager to get cozy at home.

Capricorn

Conversations about your career that had been put on the back burner are revisited as Mercury reenters Libra, and you’re feeling popular as Venus enters Libra! The moon enters Pisces, bringing news your way.

Aquarius

Mercury reenters fellow air sign Libra, bringing you information that had been lost or delayed. Venus enters Libra, finding you and your partners having deep discussions about philosophy—you’re reconnecting on an intellectual level! The moon in Pisces finds you focused on finances, too.

Pisces

Mercury and Venus enter Libra, finding you and your partners revisiting conversations about money and shared resources, and they are feeling generous toward you! The moon is in your sign, helping you get clear on your needs. Ask for what you want!

