Daily Horoscope: October 27, 2021

The moon in Cancer squares off with Mercury in Libra at 1:10 AM, stirring up conversation, and we’re connecting with our intuitions as the moon connects with Neptune in Pisces 10:48 AM. The moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn at 6:08 PM, finding us confronting intense emotions.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon is in Cancer today, encouraging you to get cozy at home! But intense feelings may surface as the moon opposes the planet of the underworld, Pluto, in Capricorn. Make time to consciously release the past.

Taurus

The moon in Cancer lights up the communication sector of your chart today. Inspiring conversations and social connections take place as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces.

Gemini

You’re focused on finances today as the moon moves through Cancer. Issues regarding money you share with other people, debts, and taxes are highlighted as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn.

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer, and the world is on your emotional wavelength! Make time to nourish and care for yourself. Intense emotions regarding relationships are explored as the moon opposes Pluto in your opposite sign Capricorn.

Leo

The moon in Cancer encourages you to slow down and rest today. A potent opportunity to end a habit or transform your routine arises as the moon opposes power planet Pluto in Capricorn.

Virgo

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on your social life, and it’s an exciting time to connect with creative, inspiring people as the moon mingles with Neptune in your opposite sign Pisces!

Libra

The moon in Cancer finds you focused on your career. Creativity flows as the moon makes a harmonious connection with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. You’re feeling inspired!

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, finding you exploring exciting new opportunities! An intense, revealing conversation may take place as the moon opposes your ruling planet Pluto, currently in Capricorn.

Sagittarius

The moon in Cancer finds you reflecting on money today, especially themes like debts, taxes, or resources you share with others. The moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn, and you’re especially eager to get these issues in order.

Capricorn

Your focus is on relationships today as the moon moves through your opposite sign, Cancer. You’re reflecting on themes like power and desire as the moon opposes Pluto, which is currently in your sign. Intensity is high in your relationships at this time.

Aquarius

You’re focused on your to-do list as the moon moves through Cancer today. Creativity is abundant as the moon mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces.

Pisces

The moon in Cancer lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart today, and you’re feeling especially inspired as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Neptune, currently in your sign. Some drama may pop up in your social life as the moon opposes Pluto in Capricorn.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.