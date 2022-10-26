Daily Horoscope: October 27, 2022

The moon in Scorpio connects with power planet Pluto at 12:27 AM, linking us to covert information and powerful people. This is a time to make advantageous connections to those with resources.

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius at 6:54 AM, lightening the mood. The moon harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter at 7:01 AM, encouraging us to look at things from a wider perspective and fearlessly launch forward!

Videos by VICE

Minds are changing in the face of powerful information as messenger Mercury clashes with Pluto, the planet of secrets, at 9:08 AM. Information can be revealed or challenged. Triangulation and power moves are in the air. Look out for those who appear to be playing 4D chess. It’s likely, also, that people are feeling more skeptical at this time.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for October!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon connects with Pluto, linking you with important gatekeepers and shareholders. The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, which brings you to a curious place. The moon harmonizes with Jupiter, giving you confidence and success! Probing conversations defining your collaborations and relationships are activated as Mercury squares off with Pluto.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon connects with Pluto, the planet of secrets, which can hint at subtextual dynamics in your relationships. Are you going to open Pandora’s box? Bonds and connections are intensified. The theme of intimacy continues as the moon enters your chart’s house of shared resources, which can find you feeling more interconnected with others.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

You’re continuing your focus on relationships and how you show up to support them as the moon moves into your chart’s partnerships sector. Understanding how your relationships’ futures are developing comes effortlessly as the moon harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter. Mercury clashes with Pluto, which can bring up topics that usually go unspoken.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Your bonds are intensified as the moon connects with Pluto, which takes your friendships and love affairs even deeper. The party is over as the moon moves into your chart’s house of work and lifestyle, asking you to get to business. You’re asking questions that confront your interpersonal dynamics as Mercury clashes with Pluto. Ask yourself what you truly want to know—and what your motivations are in asking those questions.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

You’re gaining a deeper understanding of your own health and physical makeup as the moon connects with Pluto, cluing you into the way that your very complex and intelligent system works! The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius and harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter, putting you in a more cheerful and outgoing mood.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

It’s time for you to catch up on rest as the moon moves into your chart’s domestic sector. The moon harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of spirituality, giving you a wider perspective of endings. Your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with Pluto, and you’re digging deeper in your understanding of how you express your sexuality and social role.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

You might be able to find some hidden treasure as the moon connects with Pluto, the planet of hidden resources. The moon enters your chart’s house of communication and commuting, which may find you in a busy way. Conversations are flowing and reaching a happy resolution as the moon harmonizes with Jupiter. You might discover something that you cannot unlearn as Mercury clashes with Pluto. Before you ask, ask yourself if you really want to know.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

As the moon connects with Pluto, it’s mind over matter! You’re able to witness your own thought patterns and your internal monologue attentively and carefully. You’re connected to the material world as the moon enters your chart’s house of personal resources. You can challenge your own behaviors and thought patterns as Mercury clashes with Pluto, encouraging you to actively engage with your psychology and way of thinking about yourself.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You are back in the room as the moon enters your sign, Sagittarius! While the moon moves through your sign, take time to check in with your body. You can be more sensitive to yourself and your surroundings during this period. The moon harmonizes with your gregarious planetary ruler Jupiter, putting you in the mood to connect with your friends, lovers, and creative projects.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

You know just who to talk to in order to get your agenda in motion as the moon connects with power planet Pluto. You’re in the mood to lie low once the moon moves into a secretive sector of your chart, which can find you with some time to yourself. The moon harmonizes with Jupiter, giving you extra space to rest. You might be questioning your own motivation and behaviors as Mercury clashes with Pluto, digging up some dirt.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

You are clued into something greater as the moon connects with power planet Pluto. You’re so familiar with it because you’re part of it! This is a time when you can recognize larger trends and movements of crowds. The moon moves into Sagittarius, lightening the mood. You’re eager to work toward your goals and connect with your friends. Your social battery has more juice in it now.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon moves into your chart’s most public-facing sector, which connects you with the way you relate to the public. You might be feeling more sensitive to the collective needs now, and how you fit into the crowd. You can feel called to take on a leadership role. The moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, bringing you the faith to feel supported in your mission!