Daily Horoscope: October 27, 2026

Every full Moon leaves a hangover, and this one arrives with puffy eyes and leftover feelings. Early on, the Moon opposes retrograde Mercury, so give that cryptic message a second read before you spiral. By late morning, the Moon squares Jupiter, stargazer, and everyone’s eyes get bigger than their stomachs. Plans multiply, and yeses fly out before anyone thinks them through. Once the Moon moves into Gemini, the afternoon turns gossipy and a little scatterbrained, perfect for catching up with friends but not for signing anything. Meanwhile, the Sun-Pluto power struggle hasn’t totally cooled off, and Mars loses Saturn’s steadying support. Promise a little less and follow through on what you’ve already got.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Whatever system has kept you on track lately is about to hand you the keys. Saturn’s trine to Mars wraps up today, Aries, so the discipline punches out and you’re driving solo. A building Mars-Mercury square, with Mercury retrograde, has your opinions coming out spicier than intended. Keep your hands busy and your replies short. Draft the angry message tonight and send it never.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The usual order at the usual spot has never let you down. Jupiter’s growing sextile to Venus wants you to gamble on the special anyway, Taurus, and the odds are in your favor. Pluto’s long squeeze on Venus is nearly over, so you can enjoy things without a side of guilt. Point at something unfamiliar. The usual will still be there tomorrow.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Morning-you and afternoon-you won’t recognize each other. A Moon-Mercury opposition has you reading every early text with maximum dread, Gemini, then the Moon slides into your sign, and your wit wakes up. Jupiter’s square to retrograde Mercury makes every thought feel urgent, and Mars squaring Mercury turns friendly debates heated. Let one argument go unwon. Your charm survives either way.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Somewhere between breakfast and lunch, you’ll volunteer to host Thanksgiving. The Moon squares Jupiter today, Cancer, inflating your generosity while post-full-Moon feelings make everyone seem like family. Once the Moon moves into chatty Gemini this afternoon, the offers keep pouring out of your mouth. Your heart’s in the right place. Your calendar might disagree. Try “let me check and get back to you” first.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Admitting the other person had a point stings for thirty seconds, then feels oddly freeing. The Sun’s square to Pluto is easing off its peak, Leo, but the aftershocks of a recent clash still echo. Venus is drifting away from your Sun, so the charm offensive winds down too. Hand out a little credit where it’s due. Big hearts don’t need the last word.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Showers aren’t courtrooms, however many arguments you win in there. Mercury retrograde has old disagreements replaying in your head, Virgo, and Jupiter’s square adds a dozen brilliant comebacks you’ll never use. Mars squaring Mercury keeps the irritation simmering. Pick the one conversation that needs to happen and have it calmly, in person. Retire the rest of the script for good.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Two friends who’ve never met would absolutely hit it off, and you know it. Jupiter’s growing sextile to Venus has your matchmaking instincts firing, Libra, and the timing looks lucky. With Pluto’s square to Venus nearly finished, you can make the introduction without micromanaging what happens next. Set up the drinks, then excuse yourself early. Let the magic do its own work.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Big-chop energy is strong today, and only partly a bad idea. The Sun’s square to Pluto is still potent after its peak, Scorpio, sparking a craving for reinvention right in the middle of your season. Pluto’s square to Venus is fading, so your self-image feels more flexible. Book a consultation before you grab the scissors. Cut the bangs next week.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A half marathon out there has your name on it, and today you’ll want to sign up. The Moon squares Jupiter at full strength, Sagittarius, making everything feel doable on zero preparation. Jupiter’s square to retrograde Mercury means skimming past the fine print. Jupiter’s sextile to Venus keeps the vibe sunny. Read the training plan before you pay the entry fee.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

That project stuck at 90 percent needs one last shove. Saturn’s trine to Mars hands you a final burst of steady drive before it ends today, Capricorn, so use it on whatever’s been lingering. Uranus sextiling Saturn helps you solve the final snag from an unexpected angle. Push it over the finish line by dinner. Starting fresh tomorrow feels a lot lighter.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Changing your mind might be the most rebellious move available to you today. Uranus retrograde in Gemini has you revisiting an opinion you’ve defended for years, Aquarius, and it isn’t holding up like it used to. Its sextile to Saturn helps you update your thinking without abandoning your principles. Admit you’ve evolved. Growing up and selling out are two very different things.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Gut feelings about people have a solid track record with you. Neptune retrograde turns your intuition inward, Pisces, so a hunch you brushed off last week might come back with evidence. Someone charming who left you uneasy could use another look. Stay kind but raise your guard a notch. Let actions do the talking. Pleasant vibes aren’t the same as trust.

Pisces monthly horoscope