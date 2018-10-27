Daily Horoscope: October 28, 2018

The moon connects with energetic Mars at 12:37 AM, boosting our energy before entering water sign Cancer at 7:27 PM, putting us in a sensitive mood. The moon connects with wild card Uranus at 8:03 PM and connects with Venus retrograde at 10:10 PM, encouraging us to take a risk and ask for what we truly want.



Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, Scorpio, encouraging you to look at the big picture. An exciting conversation takes place tonight as the moon connects with electric Uranus.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer today, Sagittarius, lighting up the intimacy sector of your chart. You’re an optimistic person, but wishing and hoping won’t help you as much as planning will at this time.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your focus turns to your relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign, Cancer. Some unexpected fun comes your way, and you may bump into someone from your past tonight.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Cancer today, encouraging you to focus on self-care and reflect on your wellness routine. It’s time to make some changes, Aquarius, especially in your home!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer today, Pisces, finding you in a creatively inspired mood, ready to party and flirt with your crushes. Unexpected news comes your way tonight.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re in a nostalgic mood as the moon enters Cancer today and lights up the home and family sector of your chart. You’re ready to make some big changes—it’s time to toss out some things you no longer need.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters intuitive Cancer today, Taurus, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. Some unexpected conversations come tonight, as will important connections with your partners.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Cancer today, Gemini, lighting up the financial sector of your chart, and while you aren’t a materialistic person, security is certainly important to you, even if it’s something you don’t consider too often.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Cancer! Make time to nourish yourself: Spend time with loved ones, eat your favorite foods, and honor your emotions. Exciting connections are made in your social life today.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Catch up on rest today, Leo! The moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer, urging you to take it easy. Your intuitive abilities are especially strong today, so check in with your inner voice.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer today, Virgo, finding you eager to connect with your community and spend time with friends. Important discussions come up tonight.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters water sign Cancer today, Libra, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules worldly success and finding you eager to make some changes about the direction you’re heading.

