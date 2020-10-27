Daily Horoscope: October 28, 2020

The moon enters fire sign Aries at 4:45 AM, inspiring us to be bold—but try not to be too impulsive! The moon opposes Venus at 5:32 AM and we’re eager for affection. Enjoy sensual pleasures today, but be careful not to over-indulge!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon enters your sign today, Aries! You’re getting in touch with your emotions, and as the moon opposes the planet of love and harmony, Venus, you’re craving affection and compromise.

Taurus

The moon enters Aries, boosting your intuitive abilities. The moon also opposes your ruling planet Venus, finding you releasing a habit and adding touches of beauty to the spaces you occupy each day.

Gemini

Your social life is busy today as the moon enters fun fire sign Aries and opposes Venus! It’s an exciting day to connect with your crush, as well as for making art. Emotionally, you’re gaining a clearer understanding of your values.

Cancer

Your focus is on your career as the moon enters Aries, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules recognition and reward. You’re reconnecting with your drive to succeed as the moon opposes Venus, remembering why all the work you’re doing is so important to you.

Leo

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries, finding you in an adventurous mood, and the moon opposes Venus, bringing exciting conversations about love and money.

Virgo

The moon enters Aries, illuminating a highly sensitive sector of your chart. You’re contemplating changes and endings. Money is also on your mind as the moon opposes the planet of finance, Venus.

Libra

The moon enters your opposite sign Aries today, bringing your focus to your relationships, and the mood is delightfully flirtatious as the moon opposes your ruling planet Venus. You’re asking for what you want!

Scorpio

The moon enters fire sign Aries, energizing you to get organized and tackle your to-do list; but the moon also opposes Venus, reminding you to take a break from all the hard work you’re doing.

Sagittarius

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in the mood to have fun and party. You’re feeling flirtatious, especially as the moon opposes Venus. It’s a wonderful time to network!

Capricorn

Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Aries, but you’re also contemplating what’s important in your career and how you can build a better work-life balance as the moon opposes Venus.

Aquarius

The moon enters Aries, activating the communication sector of your chart and inspiring a straightforward energy for sharing information. Philosophical conversations concerning love, money, and justice take place as the moon opposes Venus.

Pisces

You’re contemplating money and security, and sorting out issues concerning debts or shared resources as the moon enters Aries and opposes the planet of value, Venus. Take time to reflect on how you want to spend your time and energy, as well as your cash.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.