Daily Horoscope: October 28, 2022

Jupiter enters Pisces at 1:10 AM, inspiring a hugely imaginative atmosphere! Exciting opportunities and a general feeling of expansion flow. The moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 2:17 PM, which can help us work out the logistics of our next adventure. Take time to rest as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 9:37 PM; people might feel especially sensitive at this time. Don’t let an overactive imagination spoil your night. Make or enjoy some art!

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for October!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You can be exploring your psyche in some deep and profound way as Jupiter enters Pisces. The moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius, inspiring a supportive atmosphere in your social life, but make time to rest as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your social life may be expanding in some exciting way as Jupiter enters Pisces! Forward momentum in your career can take place as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to express yourself creatively.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Great strides toward your long-term goals can be made as Jupiter enters Pisces. The moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you and your partners having helpful discussions about future plans. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, and folks could feel particularly sentimental and sensitive.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

You may be embarking on an inspiring new adventure as Jupiter enters fellow water sign Pisces. You could be traveling, diving deeper into your studies at school, or publishing your ideas. Solid conversations about future plans take place as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius, but give yourself a break as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

People might be especially excited to invest in you as Jupiter enters Pisces. Resources may become available! Just keep your spending in check. The moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you and your partners having solid discussions about future plans. People may be particularly emotional as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Jupiter enters Pisces, which can inspire an atmosphere of luck and expansion in your partnerships. Exciting introductions may take place. Relationships deepen. The moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius, helping you sort out a matter at home or in your personal life. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, finding people feeling especially sentimental.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Your focus can turn to wellness and productivity as Jupiter enters Pisces: Be careful not to overextend yourself! A schedule that’s too busy might work against your sense of overall wellbeing. Find balance. The moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius, encouraging you to set boundaries. People might be especially emotional as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Jupiter enters fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring a hugely creative and romantic atmosphere! You may be setting boundaries in your personal life as the moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius. The moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces, inspiring a sentimental mood. Make time for your art.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Your ruling planet Jupiter enters Pisces today, which can inspire a sense of expansion in your home or family life. You may be moving, reconnecting with the past, or connecting with family in some significant way. The moon is in your sign, Sagittarius, and connects with Saturn in Aquarius, finding you having a solid discussion. Make time to daydream as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Jupiter enters Pisces, which could bring some exciting news or ideas! You may be connecting with your neighbors or local neighborhood in some significant way. The moon in Sagittarius connects with your ruling planet Saturn in Aquarius, and you’re figuring out how to turn a fantasy into reality. Take it slow as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Gifts and rewards may come as Jupiter enters Pisces! Your sense of comfort or stability is boosted. The moon in Sagittarius connects with your ruling planet Saturn, which is in your sign, Aquarius, finding you making solid social connections. The mood can be particularly sentimental as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Your ruling planet Jupiter enters your sign today, Pisces, which can find you feeling especially inspired! New adventures may be beginning. The moon in Sagittarius connects with Saturn in Aquarius, helping you set boundaries, especially around your life in the public eye. The moon squares off with your other ruling planet Neptune, which is also in your sign, Pisces, encouraging you to connect with your intuition and explore your artistic talents.