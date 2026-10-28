Daily Horoscope: October 28, 2026

Midweek slumps don’t stand a chance against today’s lineup. Jupiter and Mars start joining forces, kicking off weeks of swagger, big plans, and the confidence to chase them. The Moon wakes up restless in Gemini after bumping into Uranus, stargazer, so the morning comes with an itch to shake up the routine. Around lunch, Saturn steps in and helps everyone follow through on whatever sparked their interest at breakfast. Venus opposes Chiron and pokes at an old soft spot around love or self-image, a chance to heal it rather than relive it. Mercury retrograde and a Mars square keep tempers short in conversation, so dream big and speak gently.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Ambition just picked up a hype man who doesn’t plan on leaving anytime soon. Jupiter starts merging with Mars today, Aries, kicking off weeks of big confidence and bigger ideas. A building Mars-Mercury square, with Mercury retrograde, means your pitch could come out wrong if you rush it. Write down the bold plan now. Rehearse it twice before anyone else hears it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A throwaway comment from years ago is still echoing in your head. Venus opposes Chiron today, Taurus, poking at an old bruise around how you see yourself. Venus retrograde makes it feel like a rerun, except this time you get to write a better ending. Odds are the person who said it doesn’t even remember. You’re allowed to forget it too.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Everyone wants your take today, and you’ve got opinions to spare. The Moon spends the day in your sign, Gemini, making you the first call for advice. A building Mars square to retrograde Mercury gives every opinion extra heat, and Jupiter’s square tempts you to overstate the case. Serve your hot takes in smaller portions. Friends can handle honesty without the full lecture.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Rearranging the living room before breakfast sounds perfectly reasonable today. The Moon bumps into Uranus early, Cancer, making your usual routine feel stuffy and stale. Around lunch, a Moon-Saturn sextile helps you finish whatever you started instead of leaving the couch in the middle of the room. Move the furniture and swap the throw pillows. Hold off on repainting until the weekend.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Playing the fun friend gets exhausting, and today you might retire the role. Pluto’s square to the Sun keeps pushing you past an identity that’s run its course, Leo. Venus wraps up its time with your Sun today, so the effortless charm takes a breather too. Let people see your serious side for a change. The right people will stick around.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Someone else’s half-finished work ends up in your lap, and your eye starts twitching. Mercury retrograde creates mix-ups that aren’t your fault, Virgo, and a building Mars square turns mild annoyance into simmering irritation. Jupiter’s square tempts you to fix everyone’s mistakes for free. Handle your part, flag the rest, and log off on time. Rescuing everybody isn’t in your job description.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Asking for a better deal feels awkward, but your charm has a winning record. Jupiter’s growing sextile to Venus lines up lucky breaks around money, Libra. Venus also finishes its run with the Sun today, so cash in on the glow you’ve had lately. Ask about the discount, negotiate the rate, or request the upgrade. Worst case, they say no.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Last night’s insomnia came with a surprise epiphany. A Moon-Pluto trine overnight dredged up something you’d been circling for weeks, Scorpio, and Pluto’s ongoing square to the Sun has you itching to act on it. Pluto’s fading square to Venus loosens an attachment that was holding you back. Write the insight down before the day buries it. Then take one small step toward it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Small talk with a stranger could turn into a whole lot more today. Jupiter starts its conjunction with Mars, Sagittarius, giving you swagger, while Jupiter’s sextile to Venus adds a dose of charm. Jupiter’s square to retrograde Mercury means oversharing is a risk. Flirt freely, laugh at their jokes, and swap numbers. Save your entire life story for the second date.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Someone junior keeps asking how you make it look so easy. A strong Moon-Saturn sextile around lunch turns you into a natural mentor today, Capricorn. Uranus’s ongoing sextile to Saturn helps you explain old-school wisdom in terms a newer generation actually gets. Share one trick of the trade without making it a lecture. Teaching it will remind you how far you’ve come.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The urge to blow up your entire life arrives before coffee today. The Moon meets Uranus early this morning, Aquarius, and restlessness kicks in at full volume. Uranus’s sextile to Saturn keeps one foot on the ground. Browse the job listings, the apartment ads, and the flight deals. Hold off on drafting the resignation letter until you’ve slept on it twice.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Zoning out has turned into a part-time job. Neptune retrograde shows exactly where you’ve been escaping, Pisces, whether it’s the endless scroll or the extra episode at bedtime. Zero judgment here, since everybody needs a soft place to crash. Trade one escape for something that refills you instead. Call a friend or take a long walk without headphones. You’ll come back recharged.

Pisces monthly horoscope