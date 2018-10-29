Daily Horoscope: October 29, 2018

The moon in Cancer opposes Saturn at 3:32 AM, finding us confronting some blocks. The moon connects with the sun at 5:34 AM, creating an easygoing energy. Mercury meets Jupiter at 7:05 AM, bringing some exciting conversations and invitations our way. The moon connects with dreamy and imaginative Neptune at 7:13 PM.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re in an adventurous mood today, Scorpio! Not only is chatty, curious, and busy Mercury in your sign, but today it also meets with Jupiter, the planet of growth and good luck. Plus, the moon in Cancer brings new opportunities your way.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Cancer finds you in a sensitive mood, and your intuitive abilities are especially sharp today as Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets with your ruling planet Jupiter, in mysterious and psychic water sign Scorpio.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your focus is on relationships today, as the moon in Cancer lights up the partnership sector of your chart. Chatty Mercury meets lucky Jupiter in the friendship and community sector of your chart—it’s a busy and social day!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

This is a powerful day for your career, Aquarius, thanks to communication planet Mercury meeting with lucky Jupiter in the sector of your chart that rules worldly success!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in fellow water sign Cancer finds you in the mood to party, and some fantastic invitations and opportunities will come your way today, too! Doors are opening for you.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Cancer finds you in a private mood today, and deep, emotional conversations take place as communication planet Mercury meets with philosophical Jupiter.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Cancer illuminates the communication sector of your chart, bringing news your way—and big conversations are sure to take place as Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets with Jupiter in Scorpio in the relationship sector of your chart.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury meets with lucky Jupiter today, making this a fantastic day to get work done and to get organized. The moon in Cancer lights up the financial sector of your chart, and you are getting things done.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer, encouraging you to connect deeply with your emotions. This is a powerful day for you creatively and in your love life, thanks to Mercury and Jupiter’s connection.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Cancer finds you in a private mood today, and as Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets with expansive Jupiter, you find yourself at the beginning of a new journey to build a home and living situation that’s comfortable for you.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury meets with lucky Jupiter this morning, making this an especially potent day for communication and information gathering. The moon in Cancer encourages you to connect with friends.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Detail-oriented Mercury meets big picture-oriented Jupiter this morning, helping you see things from many perspectives. A new cycle is here, especially concerning money and your sense of self-worth—ask for what you want!

around money, and your sense of self worth— and how you ask for what you want!

What’s in the stars for you in October? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.