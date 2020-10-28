Daily Horoscope: October 29, 2020

The moon in fiery Aries meets Mars retrograde at 2:33 PM, creating an emotional urgency to deal with things that may have been put on the back burner. The moon clashes with Jupiter at 10:39 PM, inspiring a generous mood—but watch out for over-indulgence and over-the-top reactions.

All times ET.

Aries

Blow off some steam today, Aries! The moon is in your sign and it meets your ruling planet Mars, which is currently retrograde, and it’s crucial you examine and express your emotions—don’t repress them.

Taurus

The moon in Aries boosts your intuitive abilities today, Taurus. Make time to connect with your inner voice. You may have been repressing some anger that you need to take some time to reflect on and process.

Gemini

You’re in the mood to socialize today as the moon moves through Aries. You’re running into old friends, and recalling goals you used to have for yourself and your social life. You have new passions now: What are they?

Cancer

The moon in Aries finds you reflecting on your career goals, and as the moon meets Mars retrograde, you’re realizing that so much has changed. You’re fighting for something new now. What is it?

Leo

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries finds you in an adventurous mood today. Some breakthroughs take place as the moon meets Mars retrograde and you’re feeling differently about something you had been passionate about. As the moon clashes with Jupiter, ask yourself how you want to change your habits.

Virgo

The moon in Aries meets Mars retrograde today, finding you considering what or who you need to cut off. Something may have been going on for far too long. As the moon clashes with Jupiter, free yourself from whatever, or whoever, has been draining your energy.

Libra

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries today, and the energy in the air may have a confrontational edge as the moon meets Mars retrograde. It’s time to cut off what’s no longer serving you. A feeling of growth takes place in your home life as the moon clashes with Jupiter.

Scorpio

The moon is in Aries today as it meets your ruling planet Mars, which is currently retrograde, finding you rethinking your schedule. There may be a project you need to axe. The moon clashes with Jupiter, kicking up communication. It’s a busy day to get reorganized!

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, finding you in a fun and playful mood, but anger you may not have had time to process could resurface as the moon meets Mars retrograde. The moon clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter—spoil yourself a little! Just don’t over-indulge too much.

Capricorn

You’re focused on issues concerning home and family as the moon moves through Aries. Issues that haven’t been resolved yet come up for you to handle as the moon meets Mars retrograde. Although you may be cutting people or projects off, this is also an exciting period of growth for you, especially as the moon clashes with Jupiter.

Aquarius

Today is all about communication as the moon moves through Aries, and you’re getting important things off your chest as the moon meets Mars retrograde. Make time to connect with your inner voice as the moon clashes with Jupiter: Outside noise won’t help you figure out what’s true for you at this time.

Pisces

The moon in Aries finds you focused on finances today, and you’re tackling an issue head-on as the moon meets Mars retrograde. Dealing with this situation may have been a long time coming. Reach out for help from your friends as the moon clashes with Jupiter—you don’t need to do everything alone!

