Daily Horoscope: October 29, 2021

The moon in courageous fire sign Leo squares off with the planet of surprise, Uranus, in creative earth sign Taurus at 6:25 AM, stirring up unexpected emotions and inspiring us to try something new. The moon connects with messenger planet Mercury in conscientious Libra at 6:32 PM, creating a helpful atmosphere for communication.

Aries

There are surprises as the moon in Leo squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, but the mood is generally sunny today. Lines of communication are open as the moon mingles with messenger planet Mercury in your opposite sign Libra.

Taurus

You’re shaking things up at home as the moon in Leo squares off with Uranus, which is currently in your sign. You’re taking a logical look at things as the moon connects with messenger planet Mercury in Libra.

Gemini

The moon in Leo squares off with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, which could find you receiving unexpected news. Your imagination is especially creative today. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Libra, creating an easy atmosphere for communication.

Cancer

The moon in Leo finds you reflecting on money and security today. The moon squares off with wildcard Uranus, finding you navigating unexpected requests for your time, energy, and resources. Helpful conversations about your career take place as the moon connects with Mercury in Libra.

Leo

The moon is in your sign today, Leo! You’re making surprising moves in your career as the moon squares off with Uranus in Leo. An easy energy flows around communication as the moon connects with chatty Mercury in charming Libra.

Virgo

The moon in Leo encourages you to slow down and connect with your inner voice. Some surprising ideas strike as the moon squares off with electric Uranus in Taurus. The moon connects with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Libra, finding you reflecting on wealth and security.

Libra

It’s an exciting day to connect with friends as the moon moves through Leo and squares off with wildcard Uranus: You may meet some intriguing, unexpected people. Conversation flows easily as the moon mingles with Mercury, which is currently in Libra.

Scorpio

The moon in Leo finds you focused on your career and achievements today! An unexpected alliance can form as the moon squares off with Uranus in your opposite sign Taurus, and communication flows easily as the moon mingles with Mercury in diplomatic Libra.

Sagittarius

The moon in Leo finds you thinking about your travel and education plans, and you might make an unexpected move as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Easy energy flows in your social life as the moon connects with Mercury in Libra.

Capricorn

The moon in Leo encourages you to let go of the past. Keep an open mind and you could find yourself having unexpected fun as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Communication flows easily in your career as the moon connects with Mercury in Libra.

Aquarius

Your focus is on relationships today a the moon moves through Leo. Unexpected feelings bubble to the surface as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and inspiring ideas are shared as the moon mingles with Mercury in Libra.

Pisces

The moon in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, finding you eager to shake up your routine. You may learn something unexpected today. The moon mingles with messenger planet Libra, encouraging communication.

