Daily Horoscope: October 29, 2022

Tempers might be short as the moon in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini at 1:59 AM. Channeling your energy toward physical activity could be a good way to work with this alignment. Communication flows easily as the moon connects with Mercury in Libra at 8:34 AM. Big feelings surface as the moon squares off with Jupiter in Pisces at 9:10 AM. We can feel especially generous at this time.

The moon enters Capricorn at 9:21 AM, encouraging us to focus on our responsibilities and long-term goals. Mercury enters Scorpio at 3:22 PM, which can find us connecting with our intuition on a deeper level. This could be a productive time to conduct research! A boost in confidence, creativity, or romance arrives as the moon connects with the sun in Scorpio at 8:20 PM and Venus in Scorpio at 11:41 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your focus can turn to long-term goals concerning your career, your life in public, or your legacy as the moon enters Capricorn. Communication planet Mercury enters Scorpio, which can find you having detailed discussions about money, intimacy, or secrets!

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules adventure. New opportunities may be on the way! Mercury enters your opposite sign Scorpio, bringing a boost of communication in your relationships. This can be an especially exciting time to connect with new people or deepen your connection with established partners.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon enters Capricorn, which can find you getting your bills organized. You may be settling a debt or resolving another lingering issue. Your ruling planet Mercury enters Scorpio, finding you reorganizing your schedule or workspace.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon enters your opposite sign Capricorn, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart! This is an exciting time to connect, share ideas, and learn more about a partner’s perspective. Mercury enters fellow water sign Scorpio, which might bring plenty of invitations to dates, parties, and events.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

You might be busy focusing on your to-do list as the moon enters Capricorn. Mercury enters Scorpio, kicking up conversations about your home or living situation. You could be learning something new about the past.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart. Carve out time for whatever, or whoever, makes your heart feel full! Your ruling planet Mercury enters Scorpio, finding you learning and sharing intriguing information in the coming weeks.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

You may be focused on home or family life, or perhaps reconnecting with the past, as the moon enters Capricorn. Mercury enters Scorpio, perhaps finding you handling paperwork or having discussions about money and security.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Between the moon entering Capricorn and messenger planet Mercury entering your sign, Scorpio, your focus is squarely on communication. You may be organizing paperwork, doing research, and having intriguing discussions at this time!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon enters Capricorn, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules money, your belongings, and your sense of security. Material matters are on your mind, but themes like spirituality, psychology, and life’s mysteries can also intrigue you as Mercury enters Scorpio.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon enters your zodiac sign today, Capricorn: The world is on your emotional wavelength! Make time for self care. Mercury enters Scorpio, which may inspire a busy atmosphere in your social life. Discussions about your hopes for the future can take place.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon enters Capricorn, encouraging you to slow down and rest or catch up on quiet time alone. Mercury enters Scorpio, kicking up discussions about your career, reputation, or long-term goals.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Your focus can turn to your social life as the moon enters Capricorn. You may be exploring a new wish for the future, and exciting opportunities are discussed as Mercury enters Scorpio. Travel, education, or ideas you want to publish may be explored at this time.