Daily Horoscope: October 29, 2023

We’re aligning with generosity and optimism as the moon in Taurus meets up with Jupiter in Taurus at 2:37 AM. We might be dispelled from our cozy slumbers or sense of comfort as the moon faces off with Mercury and Mars in Scorpio, at 3:00 AM and 3:30 AM, respectively. Intrusive thoughts and internal conflicts may rupture our sense of security and moments of quiet, though we’re also feeling encouraged to stand our ground.

Problems are faced swiftly and directly as Mercury and Mars align at 10:22 AM. There’s no more time to beat around the bush; our words and actions can be quite calculated now. Sharp tongues can weaponize words, but we could arrive at more triumphant solutions through sincere and dauntless character.

Nuance and care open us up to stability and emotional resources as the moon harmoniously connects with Venus in Virgo at 5:33 PM. We might need to let ourselves feel wild and messy (physically and emotionally) as a step in the reorganization process when the moon meets up with Uranus in Taurus at 8:36 PM.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Information about a necessary financial decision could come to light, making it easy to decide if you’re in or out of a negotiation as Mercury merges with your ruling planet Mars in Scorpio. Shared resources are a focal point, so you might also be figuring out how to split and divide time, energy, and money with partners.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

An emotionally charged decision or conversation within your partnerships, personal or professional, could reach a climax as Mercury merges with Mars in Scorpio. If you’ve been wondering where a commitment is headed, mystery will be dispelled as all cards are laid on the table.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Taurus sits opposite Mercury and Mars in Scorpio, nudging you to slow down and take a pause from your productive agenda—though you might feel a spike in motivation to move swiftly and seize an opportunity following the tail-end of the eclipse.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Passion stirs you to express yourself without reservation as Mercury merges with Mars in Scorpio today. Romance can inspire honest feelings to be revealed or you might pour your energy and focus into manifesting a creative project or artistic endeavor with great momentum.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

A family meeting or intense conversation about home and living arrangements could arise as Mercury and Mars join together in Scorpio. Solutions might be reached quickly—but be mindful that defenses are high and it’s easy to burn bridges today. Instinctual sentiments might need to be reckoned with and redirected so that productive dialogue can unfold.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Mercury meets Mars in Scorpio and you could feel motivated to share some choice words if you’ve been holding your thoughts or feelings back lately. Great emotional awareness and self-control can get an important message across. Perhaps it’s an opportune time to write a letter or scribble on some paper to reorganize your feelings before initiating potentially charged conversations.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You can feel confident about executing a financial decision or making a major purchase as Mercury meets Mars in Scorpio. New offers could come rolling in or an opportunity might move you to take action quickly, like a sale or a trade agreement. Have courage to walk away or assert your need to weigh your options if details don’t add up or you feel pressured to say yes.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Mercury meets your ruling planet Mars in Scorpio today, and you’re feeling agile and capable in mind, body, and spirit! You can feel inspired to make a bold statement with your appearance or express your identity in a way that feels more authentic to you.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Mercury merges with Mars in Scorpio and you can receive flashes of insight within a dream or your favorite place of solitude.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You might feel a split in communication in your social circle as Mercury meets with Mars in Scorpio. Debates within your social groups could be lively and sharp!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mercury merges with Mars in Scorpio and you might be motivated to take a stand about something publicly. Alternatively, you might be encouraged to act fast upon the offer of a new career opportunity or position in the public eye.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your philosophical perspectives could take a sharp turn in a different direction as Mercury meets up with Mars in Scorpio, or you might find yourself protesting inequities and petitioning the powers that be to serve justice.