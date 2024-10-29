Daily Horoscope: October 29, 2024

Yesterday’s opposition between the waning crescent Moon and Saturn retrograde transitions into another lunar standoff, this time, with Neptune retrograde in Pisces. Saturn’s lessons come with their fair share of necessary reflection, and Neptune’s introspective nature provides the perfect backdrop to reflect and analyze recent events. Leaning into painful experiences like this will obviously be uncomfortable to a degree, but this unease often makes the difference between a lesson truly sticking with you and repeating the same mistake further down the road.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet, Mars, forms favorable alignments with both sides of the opposition between the waning crescent Moon and Neptune retrograde. As Neptune retrograde, flying in trine with Mars, holds a mirror up to the areas in our lives where we sacrifice too much or too little, Mars’ sextile with the Moon provides much-needed celestial motivation to act on these discoveries.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Conflict and challenge often feel no different than an outright punishment, but this doesn’t necessarily make these concepts equal. Uranus and the waning crescent Moon’s harmonious trine under your sign and Virgo signals toward an unexpected shake-up that will benefit you in the long run. Don’t be so quick to write off these changes, no matter how surprising, as inherently negative.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury is starting to ease into a direct opposition with Uranus retrograde under Scorpio and Taurus, indicating a potential shake-up within close social dynamics. Your ruling planet’s transit through Scorpio serves this endeavor nicely. The stars’ alignment offers a not-so-subtle warning: when someone shows you who they really are, you must listen, Gemini. In friendship, quality is far better than quantity.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

As the waning crescent Moon flies from one direct planetary opposition to another, the potential for discord and strife continues. But don’t get too discouraged, Cancer. The beneficial trine between the waning crescent Moon and Neptune retrograde suggests that these challenges are preparing you for something far more prosperous further down the road. You must trust the process in the meantime.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

No one is immune to evolution—not even you, Leo. A challenging square between your ruling celestial body, the Sun, and Scorpio points toward an inability or unwillingness to accept the changes that are trying to fit themselves in your life. Perhaps it’s time to show off how adaptable you are instead of how carefully curated your current image might be.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

The waning crescent Moon’s final hours in your celestial domain offer one last call to release control or run the risk of getting bowled over by the unstoppable force of fate. As your ruling planet, Mercury, nears a total opposition with Uranus retrograde, it becomes all the more critical to make peace with the possibility of being surprised.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The challenging square between your ruling planet, Venus, and Saturn retrograde continues, maintaining the sense of friction in areas of love or finance. Try not to let the ongoing nature of these challenges dishearten you, Libra. These kinds of major resolutions take time. In fact, it would be arguably more suspicious if a problem like this just vanished suddenly.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

With Haumea, the Sun, and Mercury all flying through your celestial domain, intuition and instincts will be at an all-time high. Lean into this mental and emotional clarity, Scorpio. Giving in to self-doubt is the fastest way to ensure you deter your progress down your life path thus far. Have faith in your ability to handle these challenges.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Venus and Saturn retrograde’s tense square under your sign and Pisces signal conflict within areas of love or finances. Saturn’s transit through sentimental Pisces calls you to deal with emotional conflict that might seem uncomfortable, even irrational, to someone as logical as you. Nevertheless, this is the situation you’re in. So, you might as well get used to it, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The challenging square between Saturn retrograde and Venus continues, maintaining feelings of conflict and strife in the more intimate aspects of life: self-esteem, love, and finances. One day of problem-solving clearly isn’t enough to resolve this problem completely, Capricorn. This will take some time. Believe it or not, that’s a good thing. The alternative would create haste and, in turn, riskier choices.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, forms a harmonious trine with the waning crescent Moon under Taurus and Virgo, providing some stabilizing, grounding Earth energy to your air-ruled sign. As pressing as these stressors might feel at the moment, you aren’t necessarily obligated to answer to everyone’s problems. It’s only up to you to decide where your mental energy goes, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune retrograde is slowly easing into a beneficial trine with Mercury, strengthening the connection between your imagination and reality. This is an ideal time to get your ducks in a row so that you can capitalize on Mercury’s expressive and communicative energy while it’s here. Daydreaming is nice, Pisces, but now, the stars are calling you toward tangible action.

