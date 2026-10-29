Daily Horoscope: October 29, 2026

This Thursday splits right down the middle: generous by day, homebody by night. Around lunch, the Moon sextiles Jupiter, stargazer, and people get surprisingly agreeable, which makes it prime time to ask for help or pitch an idea you’ve been sitting on. Late in the afternoon, the Moon slips into Cancer and trines Venus, so the evening turns tender and cozy. Blankets and old movies win the night, no reservations required. The one catch is Mars squaring retrograde Mercury on the eve of its peak, which keeps conversations prickly and easy to misread. Save the difficult discussions for sometime next week and spend tonight with people who feel like home.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Hold music could push you over the edge today. Mars nearly peaks in its square to retrograde Mercury, Aries, so every delay and mix-up feels like a personal attack. Jupiter’s growing conjunction with Mars makes your temper bigger right along with your confidence. Hang up, walk around the block, and call back later. Kindness gets you further than volume ever will.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The fancy candle you’ve been saving for a special occasion has waited long enough. A Moon-Venus trine this evening makes everything feel sweeter, Taurus, and Jupiter’s growing sextile to Venus says spoiling yourself is a smart investment. Pull out the good dishes or wear the nice sweater on a random Thursday night. Special occasions are whatever you decide they are.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Internet strangers are wrong about everything today, and you’ll feel personally responsible for correcting them. Mars nearly peaks in its square to retrograde Mercury, Gemini, making tone impossible to read. The Moon leaves your sign this afternoon, too, so your energy dips right when the debate heats up. Close the tab. Text a friend who’ll argue with you just for fun instead.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Lunch is for favors and dinner is for your favorite people. A Moon-Jupiter sextile around midday makes others extra generous, Cancer, so ask for the help you need. Late in the afternoon, the Moon comes home to your sign and trines Venus, making the evening soft and affectionate. Invite over the friend who feels like family. Leftovers count as hosting.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Somebody’s a little mad at you, and you’ll survive it. The Sun’s square to Pluto is easing, Leo, and the dust from a recent standoff is settling. Not everyone has to love the decision you made. Let them sulk for a day without chasing their approval. Stand by your choice and stay warm. People come around on their own timeline.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your laptop picks today to update itself in the middle of something important. Mars nearly peaks in its square to retrograde Mercury, Virgo, so frustration runs high and tech gremlins run wild. Jupiter’s square to Mercury is fading but still exaggerates every hiccup. Save your work twice and keep the charger close. Treat each glitch as a forced coffee break.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

A friend you’ve lost touch with keeps crossing your mind. Tonight’s Moon-Venus trine softens hearts, Libra, and Venus retrograde favors reconnecting with people from your past. Jupiter’s growing sextile to Venus adds a lucky touch to the timing. Send the “thinking of you” text tonight. Skip the long apology for the radio silence. Good friends pick up right where you left off.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Letting someone see you cry isn’t a security breach. Pluto’s squares to the Sun and Venus are both loosening their grip, Scorpio, and your walls are coming down with them. Tonight the Moon trines Venus in your sign, making softness feel safe instead of risky. Let one trusted person in on what’s been weighing on you. The vault can stay locked for everyone else.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Long-shot applications have better odds than usual today. A strong Moon-Jupiter sextile around lunch puts you on a lucky streak, Sagittarius, while Jupiter’s sextile to Venus adds charm and its growing conjunction with Mars adds guts. Apply for the stretch job or enter the contest you’d normally scroll past. Jupiter’s fading square to Mercury still says to skim the fine print first.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Eating lunch at your desk again doesn’t count as a break. Saturn retrograde asks you to rethink how hard you’ve been pushing, Capricorn, and Uranus’s sextile to Saturn suggests a radical idea: physically leaving your workspace. Take the full hour and go outside. Leave your phone face down while you’re at it. The to-do list will survive without you for sixty minutes.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Three-hour internet research spirals count as self-care for you. Uranus retrograde in curious Gemini sends your brain chasing obscure topics, Aquarius, and its sextile to Saturn helps you actually retain what you learn. Pick one gloriously strange subject and dive in headfirst tonight. Share the best findings with someone who’ll appreciate them. Your weird trivia is somebody’s favorite dinner conversation.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saying no doesn’t make you a bad friend. Neptune retrograde shows you where your boundaries have gone soft, Pisces, especially with the people who always seem to need just one more favor. Decline the request politely and skip the guilty explanation. Spend the evening recharging at home instead. Your kindness lasts longer when you stop giving it away for free.

Pisces monthly horoscope