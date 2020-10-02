Daily Horoscope: October 3, 2020

We’re setting boundaries as the moon in Aries clashes with taskmaster Saturn at 1:47 AM. The moon enters sensual earth sign Taurus at 11:12 AM, encouraging us to slow down and enjoy life’s pleasures, especially as it connects with lovely Venus at 1:13 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

The moon enters Taurus, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules wealth and security. Gifts come your way as the moon connects with Venus!

Taurus

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus, helping you get clear on your emotions. Romance is in the air and creativity flows as the moon connects with your ruling planet Venus.

Gemini

The moon enters Taurus today, encouraging you to slow down and get some rest. You’re in the mood to get cozy at home as the moon connects with sweet Venus.

Cancer

The moon enters Taurus, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart. It’s a fun day to connect with friends as the moon mingles with sweet Venus, bringing good news (and even some gossip!) your way.

Leo

The moon enters Taurus, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career. Easy energy flows as you get your work done and the moon connects with Venus!

Virgo

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus today, inspiring you to plan your next trip. You’re ready for a change of scenery. You’re in an optimistic, cheerful mood as the moon connects with Venus.

Libra

The moon enters Taurus, finding you reflecting on finances, especially things like debts, taxes, and inheritances. The moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, bringing gifts your way.

Scorpio

The moon enters your opposite sign Taurus, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. The moon makes a harmonious connection with Venus, making this a wonderful time to meet new people or connect with a partner.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Taurus, inspiring you to get your space organized. You’re in a productive mood, and blessings come to your career as the moon connects with Venus.

Capricorn

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity. The moon connects with Venus, finding you in an adventurous, open-hearted mood.

Aquarius

Your focus turns to your home and family life as the moon enters Taurus. The moon connects with Venus, finding you in a sentimental mood. It’s a lovely time to reconnect with the past.

Pisces

The moon enters Taurus, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Good news arrives as the moon makes a harmonious connection with sweet Venus. It’s a lovely day to connect with a partner or meet new people.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.