Daily Horoscope: October 3, 2022

The moon in Capricorn makes a helpful connection with Uranus in Taurus at 10:37 AM, inspiring unexpected connection, experimentation, and a free-spiritedness. Creativity and intuition are boosted as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces at 7:31 PM. The moon mingles with Mercury in Virgo at 8:59 PM, encouraging communication, and we’re exploring deep emotions as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn at 11:49 PM.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Your focus is on your career, reputation, or life in public as the moon moves through Capricorn. The moon mingles with Mercury in Virgo, inspiring productivity and perhaps encouraging you to get reorganized.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules expansive, adventure, and new opportunities. You could be ready to take a risk and try something new as the moon mingles with Uranus, currently in your sign, Taurus.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon moves through Capricorn today, which can find you focused on themes like responsibility and finances. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in Virgo, and you’re connecting with the past or focusing on your home and family.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon is in your opposite sign Capricorn today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Exciting social connections can form as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus, and deep, inspiring discussions take place as the moon connects with Neptune in fellow water sign Pisces.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

You can be focused on tackling your to-do list as the moon moves through Capricorn today. The moon’s connection with Neptune in Pisces could help you smooth over a tricky issue.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Capricorn lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart today, and unexpected adventures and opportunities arrive as the moon mingles with electric Uranus in Taurus. The moon also connects with your ruling planet Mercury in your sign, encouraging communication and connection.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Capricorn can find you focused on themes like home and family today, dear Libra. The moon mingles with Uranus and Mercury, both in Virgo, and you’re connecting with your intuition and emotions in a profound way.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon in Capricorn lights up the communication sector of your chart, and unexpected meetings could take place as it connects with Uranus in Taurus. Romance and creativity flow as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces. Deep discussions and excitement in your social life take place as the moon connects with Mercury in Virgo and your ruling planet Pluto, currently in Capricorn.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Your focus is on themes like wealth and security as the moon moves through Capricorn. The atmosphere is especially productive as the moon connects with brilliant Uranus in Taurus. Something valuable or rare may appear as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn! Unexpected fun may come your way as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus. You’re in the mood for poetry as the moon mingles with dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Messages arrive as the moon connects with Mercury in Virgo. A powerful inner transformation is brewing as the moon meets Pluto in Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Capricorn encourages you to slow down and rest today, dear Aquarius. This is a powerful time to connect with your intuition and imagination through meditation, journaling, or simply relaxing. You could be dreaming up ways to make your wishes come true as the moon mingles with Neptune in Pisces.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon in Capricorn can find you focused on your social life today, Pisces. The moon mingles with your ruling planet Neptune, currently in your sign, Pisces, and you’re feeling especially creative! The moon also connects with Mercury in your opposite sign Virgo, encouraging connection and communication in your partnerships.