Daily Horoscope: October 3, 2024

In the aftermath of yesterday’s eclipse, a trine between Mars and Venus turns up the heat, increasing feelings of love and passion. Meanwhile, the still-dark Moon’s square with the red planet creates a sense of urgency, increasing motivation to speak one’s truth about one’s feelings. Patience will be hard to find during this time, and in some matters of the heart, that can be a good thing. We often take advantage of the time we assume we have to tell others we care about them. But today, the stars call us to consider what life might look like if we lived every day as though that time was close to running out. What would we say then?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet and Venus’ harmonious trine is boosting feelings of love, romance, and passion today. Paired with a challenging square between Mars and the dark Moon, you might feel stifled by the real or perceived sense of having to wait to speak your truth. What’s really holding you back from saying what you want to say now?

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Feeling nervous before speaking your truth is normal, Taurus. Don’t be so quick to take this as a sign that you’re doing something wrong. For someone who enjoys a stable status quo, these types of vulnerable confessions can seem all the more scary because of how different things will be afterward. But is hiding your feelings that much more comforting?

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet flies between Makemake and a still-dark Moon in conjunction with the Sun, making for an interesting celestial traffic jam under Libra. This potent alignment hints at a need to continue in your planning stages a little while longer. You’d be surprised what a few extra days of thinking can reveal. But you have to be patient, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

There are ways to communicate your feelings before you make your mind up completely. A discussion about indecisiveness is still a discussion. Opening up about your hesitations or concerns can start a dialogue that helps both parties. Of course, doing this requires a substantial amount of bravery on your part. The New Moon’s close proximity to intelligent, communicative Mercury ought to help.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The stars are pointing you toward a path that promises tremendous satisfaction and reward. Indeed, the Sun’s flight through Libra alongside Mercury, Makemake, and a recalibrating New Moon reveals new heights of potential within your immediate community. Keep following their guidance. We’re not beholden to a single purpose in life. The stars suggest you have another one coming your way.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Life is too short to limit yourself to saying only what you think other people want to hear, Virgo. Your ruling planet, Mercury’s, challenging square with the restorative New Moon suggests something is holding you back from saying your piece. There’s a strong chance that your feelings will make their way out eventually. Wouldn’t you rather have a say in how they do?

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

There’s a lot going on today for you, celestially speaking, Libra. Not only are the Sun, Mercury, Makemake, and the New Moon flying in tandem under your sign. But your ruling planet, Venus, also forms a flirty trine with Mars. Luckily, all these starry signs read positive. Don’t be afraid to let your love known today. Others will be glad to witness it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The trine between Venus and Mars takes place under your sign and Cancer, increasing not only your emotional sensitivity but the emotional sensitivity of others as well. You have a clear view of the interpersonal dynamics between you and someone important in your life. Don’t be afraid to act on this intuition and say what’s on your mind, Scorpio.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter and Chiron retrograde’s ongoing sextile receives a helpful boost from a conjunction between the Sun and Makemake, revealing ways in which we can best help others by using our lived experiences. A silver lining you were looking for within a struggle years ago is starting to peek through the clouds. Indeed, closure comes in many forms, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn retrograde flies in a harmonious trine with Venus, the latter of which also forms this overwhelmingly positive aspect with Mars. The red planet’s distant connection to your ruling celestial body increases motivation and willingness to spark conversation or make the first move. Make sure you capitalize on this energy while it’s here. It certainly won’t be forever, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Normally, the trine between Venus and Mars would throw passionate energy across the Zodiac. But the cosmos offer a subtle warning to your sign, Aquarius: fantasy can often look like reality. A call to yield, not to stop, a sextile between your ruling planet and Neptune retrograde increases the likelihood that you haven’t read a situation as accurately as you thought.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

While there is something admirable about following your heart and letting the cards fall where they may, there is merit in planning and preparation, Pisces. The sextile between your ruling planet and Uranus retrograde increases the chances of something going awry. Even a few extra moments of forethought can make a world of difference regarding interpersonal dynamics.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.